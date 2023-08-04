  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
Niger

Flight Through the Desert - Migrants in Niger

2 hours ago

Niger is a principal transit country for migrants. Now, the journey has become harder. That has less to do with the recent military putsch and more with laws enacted some years ago.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UmLO
Niger - Migranten
Image: Désirée von Trotha/picture alliance

And many Nigeriens can no longer earn a living from the migrants.

Algerien | Migranten aus Niger und Drittländern fahren in Richtung Libyen
Image: Jerome Delay/dpa/picture alliance

In the desert of northern Niger, thousands of people are struggling to survive. They’ve been deported from Algeria, some even tortured there. Now, they’re trying to make their way to the larger oasis town of Agadez, which has been turned into a bottleneck on the road to Europe. The situation here has been steadily deteriorating since 2015. The European Union worked out a deal with Niger’s government that included generous aid funding. In return, migrants were to be prevented from heading north from Agadez. Since then, deportations have been on the increase, while de facto criminalizing the migration itself has only exacerbated security problems for the entire region. Michele Cattani met and talked with migrants on their way through the desert and witnessed the situation in Agadez.

A Report by Michele Cattani
 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 05.08.2023 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 05.08.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 05.08.2023 – 20:15 UTC
SUN 06.08.2023 – 01:15 UTC
SUN 06.08.2023 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 06.08.2023 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 06.08.2023 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 06.08.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SUN 06.08.2023 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 06.08.2023 – 21:15 UTC
SUN 06.08.2023 – 23:15 UTC
MON 07.08.2023 – 01:45 UTC
MON 07.08.2023 – 04:45 UTC
MON 07.08.2023 – 08:45 UTC
MON 07.08.2023 – 18:45 UTC
TUE 08.08.2023 – 09:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 06.08.2023 – 06:15 UTC
MON 07.08.2023 – 08:45 UTC
TUE 08.08.2023 – 09:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A crowd holds a large Lebanese flag above them with writing on it

Seeking justice 3 years after Beirut blast

Politics8 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Nigerian soldier stands in front of armourned vehicles

Niger: How might an ECOWAS military intervention unfold?

Niger: How might an ECOWAS military intervention unfold?

Conflicts22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Afghanistan's women's football team did find a safe haven in Australia and are now affiliated with Melbourne Victory.

Afghan footballers find safe haven in Australia

Afghan footballers find safe haven in Australia

SoccerAugust 3, 202302:31 min
More from Asia

Germany

Björn Höcke having powder applied to his upper lip in preparation of a TV interview

AfD: German voters shift towards far-right

AfD: German voters shift towards far-right

Politics2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A man yells into a megaphone as a crowd of demonstrators is seen behind him

Italy: Meloni pressured by welfare cuts and slowing economy

Italy: Meloni pressured by welfare cuts and slowing economy

Politics2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protest in Morocco in support of Rif Movement leader Nasser Zefzafi

Why a friendlier Middle East is more dangerous for activists

Why a friendlier Middle East is more dangerous for activists

Politics22 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A combine harvests wheat in a field in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

Food Security19 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A visibily upset Marta of Brazil following their nil all draw with Jamaica

World Cup: Marta era ends as Brazil crash out

World Cup: Marta era ends as Brazil crash out

SoccerAugust 2, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage