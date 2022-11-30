Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie dies

Singer, songwriter and keyboardist McVie, who enjoyed a long tenure in the rock band Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 79.

McVie's family said she died peacefully in hospital on Wednesday after a short illness.

British-American band Fleetwood Mac responded to her death with a heartfelt message on social media.

"There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," the statement read.

"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life."

