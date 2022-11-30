Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie dies

Fleetwood Mac vocalist, songwriter and keyboard player Christine McVie has died at the age of 79.
McVie's family said she died peacefully in hospital on Wednesday after a short illness.
British-American band Fleetwood Mac responded to her death with a heartfelt message on social media.
"There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," the statement read.
"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life."
