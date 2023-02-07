  1. Skip to content
A fire at the Edge Autonomy drone factory in Marupe, Latvia
Two dozen police cars, nine fire engines and five ambulances were rushed to the scene of the fireImage: Andis Agarelovs/REUTERS
CatastropheLatvia

Fire breaks out at US-owned drone factory in Latvia

Amanda Rivkin
1 hour ago

Large plumes of black smoke were seen at the "Edge Autonomy" drone production plant on the outskirts of Riga. The cause of the fire is unknown

https://p.dw.com/p/4NCSU

A US-owned drone factory near Riga airport in the Baltic nation of Latvia was ablaze Tuesday, according to emergency services in the small Baltic nation.

The Edge Autonomy unmanned aerial vehicle production plant was partially engulfed in flames, with large plumes of dark smoke reaching towards the sky. 

The AFP news agency reported more than 20 police cars, nine fire engines and five ambulances were at the scene of the blaze. Latvian broadcaster LTV shared video taken from the road showing black smoke belowing out of the burning factory. 

Residents were advised to steer clear of the smoke. State Fire and Rescue Service told state news agency Leta that they received a call shortly after 3:00 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) that the facility was alight. 

On Twitter, the fire service said, "A high-risk fire has occurred in the production building, sparking a lot of smoke."  

The Edge Autonomy facility in Latvia

The Edge Autonomy factory is located near Riga airport, though flight operations were not affected by the fire. A representative of the airport Ilze Salna said one of five of the airport fire brigades had been dispatched to the scene to help put out the blaze.

Firefighters extinguish a fire at a drone factory run by US firm Edge Autonomy
The factory has built drones for Ukraine's military and NATO alliesImage: Gints Ivuskans/AFP

The facility delivers unmanned systems technologies to academic, commercial and government clients in 70 countries, including Ukraine and NATO allies. According to the company website, the California-based company produces long-range unmanned aircraft for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

The company was founded in 2009.

Latvia - Between everyday life and war anxiety

AFP contributed to this report

Edited by: Rob Turner

