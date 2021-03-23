Financing concepts

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The impacts of climate change can be costly for states and economies as well as for people. Could innovative concepts help people to secure their incomes?
Extreme weather events are becoming more common. Drought, flooding, forest fires or devastating storms imply increasing financial impacts. New insurance policies and microcredits can help people in affected regions to secure their income. Prevention is another option. Some approaches use long-term financing models to support concrete climate protection measures.