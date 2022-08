Difficult decision

Children from the village of Vunidogoloa now sit in front of their houses with dry feet firmly on the ground instead of knee-high in water in a new village 1.5 km (approx. 1 mile) further inland on the island of Vanua Levu. Ramatu, 63, says it took some time to persuade the elders to move, but the village ended up listening to the experts. The new village has been called Kenani (Canaan).