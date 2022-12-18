  1. Skip to content
A person votes at a polling station during the Fijian general election in Suva, Fiji
Fiji's election hold even greater significance for the still-fragile democracy amid growing influence from ChinaImage: REUTERS
PoliticsFiji

Fiji election results show parliamentary deadlock

32 minutes ago

With rivals Frank Bainimarama and Sitiveni Rabuka locked in a struggle for power, Social Democratic Party’s Viliame Gavoka is fast emerging as the kingmaker.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L7GP

Fiji's parliament is in a stalemate situation after a final tally of votes in the general elections of the archipelago nation showed that neither the incumbent prime minister nor his political rival secured a majority of seats.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama and his opponent Sitiveni Rabuka were both projected to win 26 seats in the 55-seat parliament, according to the country's election office. Bainimarama, 68, is an ex-navy commando who has won the last two elections after first seizing control in 2006. Rabuka, 74, is a two-time coup leader and a former prime minister of Fiji.

This is only the latest twist in Fiji's tumultuous general election. After polls closed on Wednesday, opposition leader Rabuka alleged "anomalies" in the count and asked the military to step in. He was then hauled in by detectives for questioning.

The kingmaker

The government is now likely to be formed through negotiations with the Social Democratic Liberal Party, which holds three seats in the parliament, and therefore the key to power. The party is led by the deeply religious Viliame Gavoka, who has fallen out with both Bainimarama and Rabuka.

Negotiations, nevertheless, have begun.

"The first round of negotiations was done yesterday," Lenaitasi Duru, general secretary of the Social Democratic Liberal Party said. More talks are set to take place on Sunday afternoon, he said.

"Right now we're sitting in the middle," Duru said. "We're watching and waiting for what is on offer, then we'll make the decision based on what's best for the nation.''

The elections hold significance for Fiji's still-fragile democracy amid growing Chinese influence.

Under Bainimarama, Fiji has come closer to China. He introduced the "look north" policy that allowed greater Chinese involvement in the country.

Meanwhile, Rabuka has said that Fiji will pivot away from Beijing under his leadership. 

Fiji on the frontline of climate change

mk/sms (AFP, AP)

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters clear the rubble at the building which was destroyed by a Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine

Kyiv warns of long blackouts after Russia strikes

Conflicts11 hours ago
Go to homepage