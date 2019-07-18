FIFA Women's World Cup 2019

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup was hosted by France from June 7 to July 7. Twenty-four women's national teams from all corners of the globe competed in the eighth edition of the tournament.
The United States won their record fourth title, beating the Netherlands 2-0 in the final in Lyon, defending the title they had won in neighboring Canada in 2015. This tournament, hosted by France, will be remembered not only for some fine football, but also Megan Rapinoe's criticism of US President Donald Trump and FIFA – but also the expanded use of Video Assistant Referees.
Her job is to observe and assess the development of women's football. The former Women's World Player of the Year talks to DW in an interview about Germany's World Cup performance and the impact of the tournament.
The United States are into the World Cup final again. Their victory over England had predictable moments of VAR-induced drama, but that shouldn't detract from a US team who set new standards every time they play.