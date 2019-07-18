Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

FIFA Women's World Cup 2019

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup was hosted by France from June 7 to July 7. Twenty-four women's national teams from all corners of the globe competed in the eighth edition of the tournament.

The United States won their record fourth title, beating the Netherlands 2-0 in the final in Lyon, defending the title they had won in neighboring Canada in 2015. This tournament, hosted by France, will be remembered not only for some fine football, but also Megan Rapinoe's criticism of US President Donald Trump and FIFA – but also the expanded use of Video Assistant Referees.

German referee Riem Hussein (R) speaks with Chile's midfielder Yessenia Lopez during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group F football match between USA and Chile, on June 16, 2019, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)

German Women's World Cup referee Riem Hussein: Why shouldn't women referee a men's tournament? 18.07.2019

After making her first World Cup appearance in France earlier this summer, German referee Riem Hussein talks to DW about equality in sport, VAR and a personal record.
LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Players of the USA celebrate following their sides victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

US defend title to win fourth Women's World Cup 07.07.2019

The US did what was expected of them in a tense, tight and terrific final in Lyon. The Netherlands put up a fight, but a VAR check in the second half proved the turning point in a game the US deserved to win.
Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Third Place Play Off - England v Sweden - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - July 6, 2019 Sweden players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Women's World Cup: Sweden win bronze after early onslaught 06.07.2019

Sweden scored two goals inside the first 22 minutes to settle their bronze-medal match against England. It's the third time Sweden have ended a World Cup in third, ending a better-than-expected tournament for the Swedes.
Hecko Flores Stichworte: Nadine Keßler, FIFA Frauen-WM 2019, Lyon

Nadine Kessler: 'For the first time people can really feel how far women’s football can go' 06.07.2019

Her job is to observe and assess the development of women's football. The former Women's World Player of the Year talks to DW in an interview about Germany's World Cup performance and the impact of the tournament.
28.06.2019, Frankreich, Paris: Fußball, Frauen: WM, Frankreich - USA, Finalrunde, Viertelfinale: Fans für die USA halten Karten mit Gesichtern von US-Spielern hoch. Foto: Francisco Seco/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Women's World Cup: US fans full of excitement 06.07.2019

The success of the US women's football team has led to record TV viewer numbers in the United States. But the boom in front of the screens isn't reflected in youth football player numbers — not yet anyway.
Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Semi Final - England v United States - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - July 2, 2019 Alex Morgan of the U.S. scores their second goal REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Women's World Cup: US raise the bar in gripping semifinal victory over England 02.07.2019

The United States are into the World Cup final again. Their victory over England had predictable moments of VAR-induced drama, but that shouldn't detract from a US team who set new standards every time they play.
United States' forward Alex Morgan (L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup semi-final football match between England and USA, on July 2, 2019, at the Lyon Satdium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France. (Photo by Philippe DESMAZES / AFP) (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP/Getty Images)

Women's World Cup: US beat England in dramatic semifinal 02.07.2019

England and the United States faced each other in a dramatic semifinal. Three goals, two controversial VAR decisions and one missed penalty were packed into a game that saw the defending champions progress.
28.06.2019, Frankreich, Paris: Fußball, Frauen: WM, Frankreich - USA, Finalrunde, Viertelfinale: Fans für die USA halten Karten mit Gesichtern von US-Spielern hoch. Foto: Francisco Seco/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Women's World Cup: US exude confidence, not arrogance ahead of England clash 02.07.2019

The US women's soccer team is making headlines at the World Cup in France. When it comes to their presence not only on the football pitch but also in society, they are in a class of their own.
Frankreich, Rennes, Roazhon Park, 29.06.2019, Fussball - FIFA Frauen-WM - Viertelfinale - Deutschland - Schweden Bild: v. l. Dzsenifer Marozsan (Deutschland, 10) und Svenja Huth (Deutschland, 9) bekommt Anweisungen von Bundestrainerin Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Deutschland) *** France, Rennes, Roazhon Park, 29 06 2019, Football FIFA Womens World Cup Quarter Finals Germany Sweden Picture v l Dzsenifer Marozsan Germany, 10 and Svenja Huth Germany, 9 gets instructions from national coach Martina Voss Tecklenburg Germany Copyright: HMBxMedia/xHeikoxBecker

Opinion: Disappointment and hope in Germany's World Cup exit 29.06.2019

Germany are out of the Women's World Cup. DW's Jonathan Harding thinks that although the defeat was deserved and the manner of the exit was disappointing, this Germany team is right at the start of their development.
Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Quarter Final - France v United States - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - June 28, 2019 Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Women's World Cup: Megan Rapinoe delivers heroic performance 28.06.2019

In a game billed as the biggest in the history of women's football, the US overcame France in a thrilling contest. Fittingly, in a week when she has grabbed the headlines, Megan Rapinoe proved the match winner.
Dzsenifer Marozsan (DFB-Frauen) (10) im Vorwärtslauf mit Ball, 08.06.2019, Rennes (Frankreich), Fussball, FIFA Frauen-WM 2019, Deutschland - China, FIFA REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. | Verwendung weltweit

Women's World Cup: Dzsenifer Marozsan's return gives Germany extra spark 28.06.2019

As Germany prepare to play for a spot in a World Cup semifinal, their playmaker makes a timely return. The bigger question though, is whether this Germany team can go all the way and win it.
25.06.2019, Frankreich, Rennes: ©PHOTOPQR/OUEST FRANCE/Joël Le Gall ; Rennes ; 25/06/2019 ; Coupe du monde féminine Huitième de finale de la coupe du monde Nederland - Japon but de Lieke Martens Netherlands vs Japan - FIFA Women's World Cup june 25 2019 Foto: Joël Le Gall/MAXPPP/dpa |

Women's World Cup: Netherlands and Japan deliver classic 25.06.2019

The European champions battled the Asian champions in the final Round of 16 tie at the 2019 Women's World Cup. While the Netherlands progressed, it was the drama of the game itself that deserved acknowledgement.
Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Round of 16 - Sweden v Canada - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - June 24, 2019 Sweden players celebrate with a team huddle at the end of the match REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Women's World Cup: Germany must be wary of Sweden in the quarterfinals 24.06.2019

Sweden beat Canada in Paris to set up a Women's World Cup quarterfinal clash against Germany. Three things stood out from Sweden's round of 16 win that Germany should be wary of ahead of their showdown.
09.06.2019 June 9, 2019 - Nice, United Kingdom - Ellen White of England celebrates after scoring to give the side a 2-0 lead during the FIFA Women''s World Cup match at Allianz Riviera Stadium, Nice. Picture date: 9th June 2019. Picture credit should read: Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage Photo via Newscom picture alliance |

Women's World Cup: Ellen White's Bundesliga inspiration 20.06.2019

As Ellen White celebrated the two goals that assured that England would beat Japan to the top of Group D, her celebration caught the eye. It was a tribute to the Bundesliga and one player in particular.
Karen Espelund (ältere Frau mit blonden Haaren), Funktionärin aus Norwegen

Women in football's boardrooms: Alone among men 18.06.2019

Despite on-field progress, 95 percent of football's leadership roles are filled by men. Many clubs and associations resist quotas aimed at changing that, but Norway's example shows there's another way.
12.06.2019, Frankreich: ©PHOTOPQR/VOIX DU NORD/PASCAL BONNIERE - FIFA WOMENS WORLD CUP FRANCE 2019, NICE le 12.06.2019 sport, football , feminine, Coupe du monde feminine de football match du groupe A opposant la France a la Norvege stade de Nice Allianz Riviera . corinne diacre 2019/06/12. Woman soccer world cup before France vs Norway Foto: Pascal Bonniere/MAXPPP/dpa |

Women's World Cup: Corinne Diacre wants France focused not emotional 12.06.2019

France just about kept their perfect record at the 2019 Women's World Cup, but Norway made them work for it. France head coach Corinne Diacre has got France winning, but her plan for success is an unusual one.
Show more articles