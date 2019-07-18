FIFA Women's World Cup 2019

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup was hosted by France from June 7 to July 7. Twenty-four women's national teams from all corners of the globe competed in the eighth edition of the tournament.

The United States won their record fourth title, beating the Netherlands 2-0 in the final in Lyon, defending the title they had won in neighboring Canada in 2015. This tournament, hosted by France, will be remembered not only for some fine football, but also Megan Rapinoe's criticism of US President Donald Trump and FIFA – but also the expanded use of Video Assistant Referees.