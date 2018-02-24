Ingolstadt are German football club formed in 2004 after the merger of ESV Ingolstadt and MTV Ingolstadt. They reached the Bundesliga for the first time in 2015 by winning the second division in 2014-15.

In a city with a notable football divide, Peter Jackwerth merged Ingolstadt's two biggest clubs to form FC Ingolstadt 04. Starting in the fourth-tier regional league, the Bavarian club ascended up the footballing ladder at a quick pace, reaching the second division just six years after the merger. Ingolstadt spent two seasons in the Bundesliga from 2015 before getting relegated in 2017. For all updates on Ingolstadt, read DW's collated content below.