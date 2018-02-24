Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

FC Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt are German football club formed in 2004 after the merger of ESV Ingolstadt and MTV Ingolstadt. They reached the Bundesliga for the first time in 2015 by winning the second division in 2014-15.

In a city with a notable football divide, Peter Jackwerth merged Ingolstadt's two biggest clubs to form FC Ingolstadt 04. Starting in the fourth-tier regional league, the Bavarian club ascended up the footballing ladder at a quick pace, reaching the second division just six years after the merger. Ingolstadt spent two seasons in the Bundesliga from 2015 before getting relegated in 2017. For all updates on Ingolstadt, read DW's collated content below.

30.07.2017 ARCHIV - Fußball 2. Bundesliga 1. Spieltag: SG Dynamo Dresden - MSV Duisburg am 30.07.2017 im DDV-Stadion in Dresden (Sachsen). Duisburgs Torwart Mark Flekken. (zu dpa: Torwart trinkt - Gegner trifft vom 24.02.2018) Foto: Thomas Eisenhuth/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

He's behind you! Striker scores while Duisburg goalkeeper has a drink 24.02.2018

MSV Duisburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken suffered a moment of madness during his team's Bundesliga 2 game against Ingolstadt. Fortunately, his error didn't cost his teammates too dearly as the Zebras went on to win.
PADERBORN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 19: Ben Zolinski of Paderborn celebrates scoring his goal with Christopher Antwi-Adjej during the DFB Cup match between SC Paderborn and FC Ingolstadt at Benteler Arena on December 19, 2017 in Paderborn, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images)

German Cup: Paderborn claim third scalp as their revival gathers pace 19.12.2017

SC Paderborn claimed victory over a higher-division team for the third successive round of the German Cup. For a club that's been through some tough times of late, Tuesday's win over Ingolstadt was massive.
Fußball: Bundesliga, RB Leipzig - Bayern München, 33. Spieltag am 13.05.2017 in der Red Bull Arena, Leipzig (Sachsen). Bayerns Trainer Carlo Ancelotti küsst Spieler Arjen Robben nach dessen Treffer zum 5:4 Sieg. (Wichtiger Hinweis: Aufgrund der Akkreditierungsbestimmungen der DFL ist die Publikation und Weiterverwertung im Internet und in Online-Medien während des Spiels auf insgesamt fünfzehn Bilder pro Spiel begrenzt.) Foto: Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga: Goals galore at top and bottom on dramatic Matchday 33 13.05.2017

An intense relegation battle, the fight for Europe and a festival at the top - matchday 33 in the Bundesliga had goals, goals, goals. Bayern and Leipzig shared nine alone as all 18 teams slugged it out.
LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 21: Javier Hernandez of Leverkusen lies on the pitch during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match between Bayer Leverkusen and Club Atletico de Madrid at BayArena on February 21, 2017 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Bundesliga relegation: Who is each side's key man in the battle to beat the drop? 12.05.2017

With just two games remaining, six teams are still fighting for their right to be in the Bundesliga again next season. Who are the key players for each of the sides battling to beat the drop? DW takes a look.
INGOLSTADT, GERMANY - APRIL 09: Pascal Gross of Ingolstadt scores his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Ingolstadt 04 and SV Darmstadt 98 at Audi Sportpark on April 9, 2017 in Ingolstadt, Germany. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Ingolstadt claim crucial win over Darmstadt, Hertha Berlin beat Augsburg 09.04.2017

Ingolstadt came from behind at the break to beat Darmstadt and close the gap in the hotly-contested relegation battle. Earlier, Hertha Berlin returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at home to Augsburg.
05.04.2017+++Augsburg, Deutschland+++ Fußball: Bundesliga, FC Augsburg - FC Ingolstadt 04, 27. Spieltag am 05.04.2017 in der WWK-Arena, Augsburg (Bayern). Almog Cohen (r) und Pascal Groß von Ingolstadt jubeln. (Wichtiger Hinweis: Aufgrund der Akkreditierungsbestimmungen der DFL ist die Publikation und Weiterverwertung im Internet und in Online-Medien während des Spiels auf insgesamt fünfzehn Bilder pro Spiel begrenzt.) Foto: Stefan Puchner/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Ingolstadt's hopes of a great escape gather momentum 05.04.2017

Nobody thought Ingolstadt still had it in them to get back in the fight, but that's exactly what they have done. Seven games left in the season, and by Sunday they could be just one point off safety.
2.4.2017*** Wolfsburg's Mario Gomez celebrates his third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Wolfsburg in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday, April 2, 2017. The match ended 3-3, Gomez scored a hattrick. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) |

Bundesliga: Quickfire Gomez hat-trick not enough for Wolfsburg, Mainz lose again 02.04.2017

Mario Gomez scored a seven-minute hattrick, the fastest in the Bundesliga this season, but it was not enough to steer his side to victory. Elsewhere, Mainz find themselves in big trouble after defeat at Ingolstadt.
17.03.2017+++Dortmund, Deutschland+++DORTMUND, GERMANY - MARCH 17: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Dortmund celebrates his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Ingolstadt 04 at Signal Iduna Park on March 17, 2017 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strikes again as Dortmund grind out win against Ingolstadt 17.03.2017

It was not a classic, but Dortmund get the win they need to close the gap on RB Leipzig to three points. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's hot streak continues as Ingolstadt rue missed chances and a penalty that never was.
19.11.2016+++Darmstadt, Deutschland+++ Fußball: Bundesliga, Darmstadt 98 - FC Ingolstadt 04, 11. Spieltag, am 19.11.2016 im Jonathan-Heimes-Stadion am Böllenfalltor in Darmstadt (Hessen). Ingolstadts Trainer Maik Walpurgis gestikuliert. (Wichtiger Hinweis: Aufgrund der Akkreditierungsbestimmungen der DFL ist die Publikation und Weiterverwertung im Internet und in Online-Medien während des Spiels auf insgesamt fünfzehn Bilder pro Spiel begrenzt.) Foto: Uwe Anspach/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Ingolstadt's Walpurgis gets vote of confidence as relegation looms 14.03.2017

Ingolstadt's chairman, Peter Jackwerth, said the club will stick with their coach, Maik Walpurgis, even if they are relegated from the Bundesliga at the end of the season. Walpurgis took charge at the club in November.

Football Soccer - Werder Bremen v FC Bayern Munich - German Bundesliga - Weserstadion, Bremen, Germany - 28/01/17 - Munich's Arjen Robben celebrates with Franck Ribery after he scored against Bremen REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY DFL RULES TO LIMIT THE ONLINE USAGE DURING MATCH TIME TO 15 PICTURES PER GAME. IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED AT ANY TIME. FOR FURTHER QUERIES PLEASE CONTACT DFL DIRECTLY AT + 49 69 650050.

Top five talking points from Bundesliga Matchday 18 28.01.2017

Wolfsburg hope that 2017 is the year a certain striker finds his touch, Bayern right to keep faith in Robben and Ribery, and Leipzig prevail in "El Plastico". Jonathan Harding rounds up the main talking points.
ARCHIV 2015 +++ OSNABRUECK, GERMANY - MARCH 26: Maik Walpurgis, head coach of Osnabrrueck gestures during a friendly match between VfL Osnabrueck and Hamburger SV at Osnatel Arena on March 26, 2015 in Osnabrueck, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Winless Ingolstadt appoint Maik Walpurgis as new boss 12.11.2016

Bundesliga strugglers Ingolstadt have hired former VfL Osnabruck coach Maik Walpurgis in an attempt to turn their season around. Walpurgis replaces Markus Kauczinski, who left Ingolstadt after just ten games.
Freiburg , Fußball Bundesliga SC Freiburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg , Trainer Valerien Ismael ( Wolfsburg ) Freiburg Football Bundesliga SC Freiburg vs VfL Wolfsburg team manager Valerien Ismael Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg confirm Ismael appointment, Kauczinski leaves Ingolstadt 06.11.2016

Wolfsburg appointed Valerien Ismael as their permanent head coach on Sunday after the Frenchman picked up his first win the day before. Struggling Ingolstadt have also made a change, parting ways with Markus Kauczinski.
Bayern's Arjen Robben, center, celebrates with team mates Robert Lewandowski, right, and Thiago after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Augsburg, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) (c) picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Schrader

Bundesliga Matchday 9: Five things we learned 29.10.2016

Arjen Robben still has plenty to offer Bayern Munich, Leipzig have the strength to challenge, and Freiburg can win away after all, plus the other talking points from Matchday 9 of the Bundesliga.
29.10.2016+++Augsburg, Deutschland Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich scors the third goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and Bayern Muenchen at WWK Arena on October 29, 2016 in Augsburg, Germany. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Bundesliga round-up: Robert Lewandowski stars for Bayern, Schalke hold BVB in derby 29.10.2016

Robert Lewandowski scored two and made one as Bayern purred. Elsewhere, Schalke defended well to get a point in the Ruhr derby, while there were wins for Leipzig, Leverkusen, Freiburg and Mainz.

MUNICH, GERMANY - OCTOBER 22: Douglas Costa (R-L), Rafinha, Arturo Vidal and Thiago Alcantara of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrate their team's second goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Allianz Arena on October 22, 2016 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Lennart Preiss/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Bundesliga round-up: Douglas Costa inspires Bayern, Christian Pulisic saves Dortmund 22.10.2016

It was an afternoon of thrills and spills in the Bundesliga, with Hertha and Hoffenheim picking up big victories. Bayern won but Dortmund almost suffered an embarrassing defeat at Ingolstadt.
Fußball, Bundesliga, 8. Spieltag: FC Ingolstadt 04 - Borussia Dortmund am 22.10.2016 im Audi Sportpark in Ingolstadt (Bayern). Dortmunds Trainer Thomas Tuchel ärgert sich über eine vergebene Chance. Foto: Andreas Gebert/dpa (Wichtiger Hinweis: Aufgrund der Akkreditierungsbestimmungen der DFL ist die Publikation und Weiterverwertung im Internet und in Online-Medien während des Spiels auf insgesamt fünfzehn Bilder pro Spiel begrenzt.) |

Bundesliga Matchday 8: Top five talking points 22.10.2016

From late, American drama in Ingolstadt to Hertha and Cologne vying to be Bayern's neighbor, there was plenty to talk about on Saturday afternoon's matchday 8 action.
Show more articles