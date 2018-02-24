Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Ingolstadt are German football club formed in 2004 after the merger of ESV Ingolstadt and MTV Ingolstadt. They reached the Bundesliga for the first time in 2015 by winning the second division in 2014-15.
In a city with a notable football divide, Peter Jackwerth merged Ingolstadt's two biggest clubs to form FC Ingolstadt 04. Starting in the fourth-tier regional league, the Bavarian club ascended up the footballing ladder at a quick pace, reaching the second division just six years after the merger. Ingolstadt spent two seasons in the Bundesliga from 2015 before getting relegated in 2017. For all updates on Ingolstadt, read DW's collated content below.
With just two games remaining, six teams are still fighting for their right to be in the Bundesliga again next season. Who are the key players for each of the sides battling to beat the drop? DW takes a look.
Ingolstadt came from behind at the break to beat Darmstadt and close the gap in the hotly-contested relegation battle. Earlier, Hertha Berlin returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at home to Augsburg.
Mario Gomez scored a seven-minute hattrick, the fastest in the Bundesliga this season, but it was not enough to steer his side to victory. Elsewhere, Mainz find themselves in big trouble after defeat at Ingolstadt.
It was not a classic, but Dortmund get the win they need to close the gap on RB Leipzig to three points. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's hot streak continues as Ingolstadt rue missed chances and a penalty that never was.