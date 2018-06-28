 Fatal market fire hits Nairobi, Kenya | News | DW | 28.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Fatal market fire hits Nairobi, Kenya

The pre-dawn blaze at Nairobi's Gikomba killed at least 15 people. The fire at Nairobi's largest market is the third in the past year.

Nairobi Gikomba Second-Hand Markt (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Irungu)

A fire ripped through one of Nairobi's largest open-air markets early Thursday, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens more.

At least four children were among those killed in the pre-dawn blaze at Gikomba market , which authorities said likely started in a timber yard.

More than 70 people were taken to hospital after the blaze.

The fire spread rapidly from wooden market stands to nearby residential buildings and shanties, causing "extensive damage to property," the Red Cross said.

Rescue crews said operations were ongoing, but were slowed down by smoke, gas canisters and electricity wires. 

Fires at the Gikomba market are frequent. Last year two fires just months apart reduced larges blocks of informal stands into black char and displaced traders.

The informal market largely sells second-hand clothes, shoes and vegetables in the eastern part of the Kenyan capital.

Watch video 01:28
Now live
01:28 mins.

City Tour Nairobi

DW recommends

Working with insects in Africa

The International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology in Kenya was founded in 1970 and aims to improve the lives and health of people in tropical Africa by focusing on harmful and useful arthropods. (22.06.2018)  

Combating domestic violence with taekwondo in Kenya

In Kenya, gender-based and societal violence is on the rise. To tackle the problem, authorities are rolling out taekwondo programs in primary schools. (30.05.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

World in Progress: Second hand clothes Kenya  

City Tour Nairobi  

Related content

Kenia Brand auf Markt Gikomba in Nairobi

Africa Link on Air - 28 June 2018 28.06.2018

Fifteen dead in Nairobi market fire in Kenya, as President Kenyatta promises thorough investigation+++ UN says more than 10,000 children killed, maimed in conflicts worldwide+++Ugandan prisoners demand conjugal rights

Turning shipping containers into apartments 19.06.2018

Finding affordable housing in Kenya can be a challenge. Some companies have discovered an environmentally friendly alternative to concrete: converting used shipping containers into living and working spaces.

Who provides your security? 13.06.2018

Who provides your security? And do you trust the police? In Nairobi's informal settlements police and communities have a strained relationship and

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 