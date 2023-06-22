The pantsless look is one of this summer's biggest trends. Whether it's a pair of tiny shorts or an ensemble of opaque tights with panties worn over them, topped with a long coat or oversized sweatshirt, looking like you forgot your trousers is all the rage. The look, as worn by Kendall and Kylie Jenner as well as countless influencers, is meant to be cool and casual, rather than racy.