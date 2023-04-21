Fascinated by Horror: The Lure of the Morbid

Many blood, guts and gore. From Bram Stoker’s 126-year-old novel Dracula, to zombie films, to video games – the horror genre has a huge fan base. Arts Unveiled uncovers our undying love of the macabre.

Why vampire stories simply won’t die

Bram Stoker's novel "Dracula" was published 126 years ago. It became a worldwide classic - and founded a genre that is still booming today. We explore this success story and travel in Bram Stoker's footsteps to Whitby in northeast England.

Our love of zombies

Zombie fans take to the streets in major cities around the world every year, coming together for the zombie walk. This phenomenon has been around since 2001 – in the US, Chile, or Singapore. Zombies appear in movies, shows, and video games. Why?

A career of blood and slime

Melis Aksoy is a digital set designer and visual effects artist. She has been involved in many Hollywood productions, and has created explosions and scenes of carnage for directors such as Guillermo del Toro and Tim Burton.

An illusion of reality: disturbing puppet art

Polish artist Monika Mostowik stages Japanese ball jointed dolls. The morbid beauty of her works is disturbing and fascinating at the same time.

