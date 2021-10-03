 Faith Matters - Church Bells - Chiming between Heaven and Earth | Faith Matters - The Church Program | DW | 03.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Faith Matters

Faith Matters - Church Bells - Chiming between Heaven and Earth

Often hidden from view, but impossible to ignore, church bells ring out from towering belfries. For centuries they have given a rhythm to human activity. Even today their unmistakable tolling summons people to prayer and to worship. More than any other artefact the church bell has become associated with the voice of Christianity.

Watch video 26:00

Dr Kurt Kramer is a world-renowned campanologist. Affectionately known as "Monsieur Bimbam” he has examined and restored countless bells in the Archdiocese of Freiburg and far beyond its boundaries for more than 40 years. For this report Teresa Kammerlander accompanied Kurt Kramer to head-spinning heights to take a closer look at bells and belfries. She gained some fascinating insights into this ancient musical instrument. Teresa delves into the cultural and historical origins of the bell, and asks: How are bells made? What maintenance do they require to survive the centuries? What spiritual dimension is hidden in the church bell’s chime?

More in the Media Center

DW Sendungslogo Glaubenssachen englisch (Faith Matters)

Faith Matters - Heavenly Sounds - The Organ and its Fascinating Versatility 03.10.2021

Bremerhaven Maximilian Bode und Christopher Schlicht beider Pfarrer der Ev. Emaus-Gemeinde

Faith Matters - Church in the Living Room - Hoodie Ousts Cassock 04.07.2021

DW Sendungslogo Glaubenssachen englisch (Faith Matters)

Faith Matters - The Quest for Utopia - Grassroots Democracy in Venezuela 06.06.2021

DW Eigendreh Glaubenssache Neues Licht in alten Mauern

Faith Matters - New Light in old Walls - Windows for Tholey Abbey 02.05.2021

More from Faith Matters

DW Sendungslogo Glaubenssachen englisch (Faith Matters)

Faith Matters - Vaccines for Africa - Namibia in the Pandemic 05.02.2022

DW Sendungslogo Glaubenssachen englisch (Faith Matters)

Faith Matters - Bach’s Successor - The Thomaners’ New Conductor 02.01.2022

DW Sendungslogo Glaubenssachen englisch (Faith Matters)

Faith Matters - A Shepherd in the Storm - Pope Francis 06.12.2021

DW Sendungslogo Glaubenssachen englisch (Faith Matters)

Faith Matters - The Neinstedt Foundation - Love at Devil's Wall 07.11.2021