Faith Matters - Church Bells - Chiming between Heaven and Earth

Dr Kurt Kramer is a world-renowned campanologist. Affectionately known as "Monsieur Bimbam” he has examined and restored countless bells in the Archdiocese of Freiburg and far beyond its boundaries for more than 40 years. For this report Teresa Kammerlander accompanied Kurt Kramer to head-spinning heights to take a closer look at bells and belfries. She gained some fascinating insights into this ancient musical instrument. Teresa delves into the cultural and historical origins of the bell, and asks: How are bells made? What maintenance do they require to survive the centuries? What spiritual dimension is hidden in the church bell’s chime?