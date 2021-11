Eyebrows: Up or down?

Tears of sadness are as universal as tears of joy. But can you always tell them apart? You've got to look at the whole picture. Is there a smile hiding under that hand? Clearly not in this case. Check the eyebrows. When they are up or arched, it can mean surprise. When they are down or drawn close together, they show sadness, anger or fear. Eyebrows can be as telling as the eyes themselves.