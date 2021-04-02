 Face and Voice - The Power of Our First Impression | Highlights | DW | 21.09.2022

Highlights

Face and Voice - The Power of Our First Impression

Friend or foe? In a fraction of a second, our brain forms an impression of a person based on their facial expressions and voice. And artificial intelligence is getting better and better at interpreting human emotions.

Videostill Dokumentation | Die Magie von Gesicht und Stimme

Videostill Dokumentation | Die Magie von Gesicht und Stimme


Faces and voices are the first impressions we get of people we don’t know. In less than half a second, we decide whether we like or trust a person, and how intelligent we think they are. That’s thanks to the astonishing processing power of our brains.

Symbolbild ältere Frau Kind Urlaub



We learn to read facial expressions as babies, and as we grow older we continue to interpret emotions according to facial expressions. The voice also plays a crucial role: speed, syntax, tone, and phonetics all provide information about what a person is feeling. 
 

KI und Gesichtserkennung


But we are not the only ones who can decipher human emotions. Artificial intelligence technology is also learning to read faces and voices. A photo or a spoken sentence is usually enough to get information about identity, health, emotions and even personality.
 

Symbolbild Sprachnachricht

And the internet has become a vast and ever-growing database of faces and voices. Based on the sound of a voice, artificial intelligence can now detect whether a person suffers from Parkinson's, depression or even Covid-19. In this documentary, international experts offer insight into the latest science, illuminating how our brains work -- and the potential of artificial intelligence. 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

TUE 25.10.2022 – 01:15 UTC
TUE 25.10.2022 – 04:15 UTC
TUE 25.10.2022 – 18:15 UTC
WED 26.10.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 29.10.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

SUN 30.10.2022 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

WED 26.10.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 29.10.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

 

