Exploring Europe in an E-Van

American travel vloggers and DW reporters Allison and Eric Bieller explore Central Europe in an E-Van. Apart from tourist hotspots in Germany, Austria and Italy, they also visit hidden gems along the way.
Follow American travel vloggers @TheEndlessAdventure on Youtube as they travel Europe in an E-Van.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 05.02.2022 – 07:30 UTC
SAT 05.02.2022 – 10:30 UTC
SAT 05.02.2022 – 23:30 UTC
SUN 06.02.2022 – 04:30 UTC
SUN 06.02.2022 – 22:02 UTC
THU 10.02.2022 – 17:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
SAT 05.02.2022 – 07:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3