Undersea cable damage leads to internet blackouts in Africa

Isaac Kaledzi
March 20, 2024

Internet access in parts of Africa has faced disruption since March 13 due to damages to multiple undersea telecommunication cables. Internet service providers say it may take weeks for the cables to be fixed to restore data services fully to users.

