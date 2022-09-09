Exercises for fitness, strength and coordination

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Aurelia Damann demonstrates an exercise that's good for the entire body.
Want to find out how fit you are? Looking for vegetarian protein sources for muscle building? Or have you always wondered how much salt you lose when you sweat?
Pole dancing is often associated with sex, stripping, night clubs and erotica, but it is an internationally recognized competitive sport. German pole dancer Nick Krämer is fighting for more respect and recognition.
After the huge win against Denmark, Germany suddenly look like one of the favorites at Euro 2022. The key to their success is their pressing.
Andreas Dresen's Berlinale film "Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush" is a gripping portrayal of a mother determined to get her son released from Guantanamo.
