Ex-FIFA bosses Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini charged with fraud in Switzerland

Swiss prosecutors charged Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, former officials of the international soccer's governing body FIFA, with fraud on Tuesday.

The 85-year-old Blatter — former president of FIFA — and the 65-year-old Platini — the former head of the European confederation UEFA — were accused of offenses related to the suspicious payment of 2 million Swiss francs (€2.19 million, €1.89 million).

"The OAG accuses Joseph Blatter of fraud, in the alternative of misappropriation, in the further alternative of criminal mismanagement as well as of forgery of a document," the Swiss Office of the Attorney General said.

The charges were the result of a six-year investigation. The Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona will have to decide whether to take the two men to trial.

Both Blatter and Platini are already under prosecution for "disloyal management," "breach of trust" and "forgery of securities" related to a case from 2011 which resulted in the duo being banned from soccer in 2015.

The new case revolves around Platini requesting backdated additional salary in 2011 for work he did for Blatter during the FIFA boss's first term as president in 1998-2002. Blatter had been campaigning for reelection at the time and Platini's influence among European voters was key.

"The evidence gathered by the (attorney general's office) has corroborated that this payment to Platini was made without a legal basis,'' prosecutors said in a statement.

"This payment damaged FIFA's assets and unlawfully enriched Platini,'' they added. The two men have both denied wrongdoing.

