Novi Sad's 'drunken' clock

If you find yourself standing for some time in front of this clock before you know what time it is, don't worry, it's not you — the clock's long and short hands are reversed, with the short showing the minutes and the long the hour. Located within the Petrovaradin fortress and overlooking the city, the "drunken" clock was a gift from Austrian Empresses Maria Theresa in the mid-18th century.