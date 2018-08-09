 Europa League: Werner back as RB Leipzig face Universitatea Craiovia | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 09.08.2018

Sports

Europa League: Werner back as RB Leipzig face Universitatea Craiovia

Timo Werner will be back in action for the Red Bulls as they face the first leg of the tournament's final qualifying round. Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick wants his team to strike early and give themselves a cushion.

Fußball Bundesliga RB Leipzig - Hannover 96 (Imago/opokupix)

RB Leipzig heads into the last phase of qualification at the Europa League this Thursday in Romania before returning to Germany for the second leg on August 16.

The meeting marks the first ever meeting of the sides. Leipzig is looking for a win, on the heels of their last Europa League match against Swedish club Häcken that ended in a 1-1 draw that helped them through after a comfortable first leg win. Leipzig is expected to have Timo Werner back in the starting lineup for the first time this season.

The 22-year-old forward is back from a long break after the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Werner missed the game against Häcken, but was back training with Leipzig the following day.

Read more: Europa League: Cunha stunner helps RB Leipzig past Häcken on early return

Despite the strength up front, with Werner back in the lineup, Leipzig may have some difficulties at the back, as it will be missing defenders Konrad Laimer and Dayot Upamecano. 

Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick says he's not taking any chances against the Romanians. "Craiova is a technically strong side - the team is always on the lookout for creative ways to solve problems and is deadly on the offensive. Consequently we've made sure our boys are prepared," he said.

"The best case scenario is that we score some goals, give ourselves a comfortable cushion and head into the second-leg with a good starting position," Rangnick said.

RB Leipzig vs Universitatea Craovia will kickoff at 18:30 local time (16:30 UTC) at Red Bull Arena, Leipzig.

Watch video 01:43
Now live
01:43 mins.

Timo Werner - the shooting star?

