Europa League: RB Leipzig reach third round of qualifying

BK Häcken 1-1 RB Leipzig (1-5 agg.)

(Irandust 85' — Bruno 47')

With several regulars remaining in Germany, RB Leipzig coasted to a 1-1 draw with Swedish side BK Häcken in Gothenburg's Bravida Arena on Thursday.

Massimo Bruno and Dahelo Irandust exchanged goals in the second half as Leipzig advanced to the third round of Europa League qualifying.

The Red Bulls are the first German team to advance to the third round of qualification in three years. Hertha Berlin and Freiburg failed to beat their second round opponents the previous two Europa League qualifications.

Leipzig are now set to face Universitatea Craiova, Romania's reigning cup champion, in the third round of qualifying on August 9 and 16. The Red Bulls have to play two more rounds of qualifying before they reach the competition's group stage.

Starters stay home

RB Leipzig took command of the tie in the first leg last Thursday, beating Häcken 4-0 in Red Bull Arena. It was the first game for Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick, who also serves as the club's sporting director, since ending his two-year coaching hiatus.

The large margin of victory allowed Rangnick to leave starting goalkeeper Peter Gulasci, midfielders Kevin Kampl and Stefan Ilsanker and forward Bruma behind as the team traveled to Sweden.

As a result, the tie lacked some of the excitement one normally witnesses when the Red Bulls play. Only five of the 14 shots Leipzig took were on target, and the defense allowed 10 shots at the other end.

Bruno's goal made the drab tie a little more exciting in the second half. He struck a pass from Jean-Kevin Augustin past the dive of Häcken goalkeeper Jonathan Rasheed, his first goal for Leipzig in two years.

But the Red Bulls couldn't keep the advantage until the final whistle as substitute Dahelo Irandust finished off a pass from Adam Andersson to level the score. The result wound up meeting little since Leipzig prevailed in the two-legged tie by an aggregate score of 5-1.