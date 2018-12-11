 Europa League: Late leveller sends wasteful RB Leipzig out | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 13.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Europa League: Late leveller sends wasteful RB Leipzig out

A late goal from Norwegian side Rosenborg means RB Leipzig won't join Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt in the knockout rounds. Despite a favor from their sister side, the German outfit will rue missed chances.

UEFA Europa League 6. Spieltag | RB Leipzig vs. Rosenborg Trondheim | TOR Leipzig (Imago/Picture Point LE)

RB Leipzig 1-1 Rosenborg
(Cunha 47' - Reginiussen 86')

A late header entirely aganst the balance of play sent Leipzig out of the Europa League, with Yussuf Poulsen's miss likely to haunt the Danish striker.

The home side's campaign, which begun with qualifiers as far back as July, was ended despite fellow Red Bull affiliates Salzburg beating Scottish side Celtic to open the door for their Bundesliga counterparts.

Jean-Kevin Augustin, on a run of just one goal in 10 games but preferred to Timo Werner, missed Leipzig’s best chance of the opening period while skipper Willi Orban rattled the bar with a header as the hosts ramped up the pressure heading towards the break. But still they couldn’t quite find the breakthrough.

At that point, neither could either of the sides in Glasgow, with the group hanging on a knife edge.

Leipzig looked like fulfilling their side of the bargain shortly after the break, when Cunha’s deflected strike looped in to give them the lead. But still Leipzig needed a favor from their Austrian sister club Red Bull Salzburg.

Poulsen came close to making the points safe for the dominant Germans just after the hour mark but his curled effort bounced back off the post.

But shortly after that, good news came from nearly 1500 kilometers away as Munas Dabbur’s header put Salzburg ahead and Leipzig through, as things stood. But Poulsen spurned yet another gilt-edged chance, hitting the keeper from 10 yards despite having plenty of time 15 minutes before the end of the game.

Despite that, a second Salzburg goal meant Ralf Rangnick’s men just needed to avoid conceding to keep their European campaign alive in to 2019.

But they couldn’t manage it. With less than five minutes remaining, veteran center back Tore Reginiussen popped up at the back post to send Celtic through and win Rosenborg's first point of the group stage.

Leipzig will now have to watch as Leverkusen, who hammered AEK Larnaca 5-1, and Frankfurt, who became the first German side to win all six of their group games with a 2-1 win over Lazio, find out who they'll play in the last 32 on Monday.

DW recommends

Eintracht Frankfurt fans make Rome their home as Eagles record perfect six

Adi Hütter’s men completed a perfect Europa League group stage with a 2-1 away win over Lazio. But the focus was on the stands, as 10,000 away fans outnumbered their hosts and made the Olimpico feel like the Waldstadion. (13.12.2018)  

Bundesliga: Who is RB Leipzig's Jesse Marsch?

When RB Leipzig announced that sporting director Ralf Rangnick would be taking over as coach for the coming season, they also announced that Jesse Marsch would be an assistant. So who is this American former MLS coach? (09.07.2018)  

Europa League: Cunha stunner helps RB Leipzig past Häcken on early return

A screamer from debutant Matheus Cunha helped RB Leipzig brush aside Sweden's Häcken 4-0 to plant a foot in the next round of the Europa League. The Red Bulls have begun the season way before the rest of the Bundesliga. (26.07.2018)  

Related content

Fußball Europa League RB Leipzig - FC Red Bull Salzburg

Europa League: RB Leipzig hanging by a thread after Salzburg loss 29.11.2018

Once again, Red Bull Salzburg emerged victorious from the battle of the Red Bull-backed clubs, with Leipzig at serious risk of missing the knockouts. Later on Thursday, in-form Frankfurt made short work of Marseillle.

Fußball Europa League Apollon Limassol - Eintracht Frankfurt

Europa League: Leverkusen, Frankfurt book knockout tickets 08.11.2018

Eintracht Frankfurt have made it four wins in four and progressed to the latter stages of the Europa League. A 1-0 win at home did the business for Bayer Leverkusen too. RB Leipzig, meanwhile, are still in a scrap.

Fußball Bundesliga RB Leipzig | Yussuf Poulsen, Timo Werner und Emil Forsberg

Europa League: In-form RB Leipzig face crunch game against Celtic 24.10.2018

Celtic have never won in Germany but RB Leipzig are not taking any chances in a game they must win to improve their record in the tournament. Leverkusen and Frankfurt are looking to maintain their 100 percent records.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 