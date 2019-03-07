Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt play Inter Milan to scoreless draw

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Inter Milan

Commerzbank-Arena, Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt's fans rose to the occasion in the first leg of their side's Europe League last 16 tie with Inter Milan on Thursday, but Frankfurt's goal scorers unfortunately did not.

Despite several scoring chances — Frankfurt had 16 shots in the game, seven of which were on target — the Eagles head into next week's second leg in Italy with the tie locked at 0-0.

Inter Milan had a chance to get a crippling away goal in the first half when referee William Collum awarded a penalty to the away side after Gelson Fernandes tackled Lautaro Martinez in the box. But Kevin Trapp denied the visitors the lead, saving the ensuing spotkick by Marcelo Brozovic to keep the score level.

Kevin Trapp (left) saves a penalty effort from Marcelo Brozovic (not pictured)

Frankfurt appeared to have found a breakthrough shortly after half-time when Sebastien Haller headed in a cross from Danny Da Costa, but Haller was ruled offside and the goal was disallowed.

Moments later, Collum sent Frankfurt's manager Adi Hütter to the stands for kicking a water bottle towards the Inter Milan bench.

The two sides will face off in a week's time at the San Siro stadium in Milan with a ticket to the Europa League quarterfinals on the line.