 Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt play Inter Milan to scoreless draw | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 07.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt play Inter Milan to scoreless draw

Commerzbank Arena was hopping as Frankfurt hosted Inter Milan in the Europa League. However, the Eagles failed to put a goal on the scoreboard, setting up a do-or-die situation in Milan next week.

Fussball UEFA Europa League l Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Inter Mailand - Trapp hält Elfmeter (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Inter Milan
Commerzbank-Arena, Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt's fans rose to the occasion in the first leg of their side's Europe League last 16 tie with Inter Milan on Thursday, but Frankfurt's goal scorers unfortunately did not.

Despite several scoring chances — Frankfurt had 16 shots in the game, seven of which were on target — the Eagles head into next week's second leg in Italy with the tie locked at 0-0.

Inter Milan had a chance to get a crippling away goal in the first half when referee William Collum awarded a penalty to the away side after Gelson Fernandes tackled Lautaro Martinez in the box. But Kevin Trapp denied the visitors the lead, saving the ensuing spotkick by Marcelo Brozovic to keep the score level.

Kevin Trapp saves a penalty (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

Kevin Trapp (left) saves a penalty effort from Marcelo Brozovic (not pictured)

Frankfurt appeared to have found a breakthrough shortly after half-time when Sebastien Haller headed in a cross from Danny Da Costa, but Haller was ruled offside and the goal was disallowed.

Moments later, Collum sent Frankfurt's manager Adi Hütter to the stands for kicking a water bottle towards the Inter Milan bench. 

The two sides will face off in a week's time at the San Siro stadium in Milan with a ticket to the Europa League quarterfinals on the line.

Related content

Fussball UEFA Europa League l Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Inter Mailand - Jubel

Eintracht Frankfurt draw the game, but win the night 07.03.2019

Eintracht Frankfurt delivered a memorable performance against Inter Milan, both on and off the pitch. A special European night might not be the last in this club’s sensational season.

Europaleague Eintracht Frankfurt - Shakhtar Donetsk | Tor Haller

Europa League: Inter Milan prepare for chaos in Frankfurt clash 07.03.2019

It’s a tale of two front lines as Eintracht Frankfurt host Inter Milan in the Europa League round of 16. Frankfurt's attack has won praise this season, while Inter's has been making headlines for the wrong reasons.

Europaleague Eintracht Frankfurt - Shakhtar Donetsk | Tor Haller

Eintracht Frankfurt reach Europa League last 16, Leverkusen crash out 21.02.2019

Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the Europa League last 16, with Luka Jovic, Sebastien Haller, and Ante Rebic all scoring. Leverkusen exited the competition after a 1-1 draw at home to Krasnador.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  