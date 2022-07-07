Visit the new DW website

Euro 2022

The 2022 UEFA European Women's Football Championship is being hosted by England from July 6 to July 31. The Netherlands are the defending champions.

This is the 13th edition of the tournament, which features the top women's national teams from across the continent. This is the second Euros since the competition was expanded to 16 teams. The winners will qualify for the first-ever UEFA–CONMEBOL Women's Finalissima, where they will face the winners of the 2022 Copa America Femenina.

Euro 2022: What's holding women coaches back?

Euro 2022: What's holding women coaches back? 07.07.2022

Only a handful of the coaches at this year's Euros are women. Germany has taken the lead in bucking that trend but it's not easy for female coaches to get ahead. What's holding women back from coaching at the top?

Euro 2022: England lift the weight with nervy win over Austria in opener

Euro 2022: England lift the weight with nervy win over Austria in opener 06.07.2022

It wasn't easy but it was a win over Austria for England to open Euro 2022. A record-breaking Euros crowd in Manchester saw the hosts win 1-0 despite some nervy moments and the expectations of the nation.
Euro 2022: Is England ready for the biggest tournament yet?

Euro 2022: Is England ready for the biggest tournament yet? 05.07.2022

Euro 2022 is about to begin, with the tournament having already smashed attendance records. Although the atmophere in Manchester, which is to host the opener, is generally positive, a few question marks remain.
Project Fussball: The stories beyond the scorelines in German football

Project Fussball: The stories beyond the scorelines in German football 05.07.2022

The Project Fussball podcast explores and explains the stories in German football beyond weekend winners and losers. In the latest 5-part series, host Tom Gennoy and an array of guests take an in-depth look at Euro 2022.
Euro 2022: Germany stars wary of money-driven men's game

Euro 2022: Germany stars wary of money-driven men's game 04.07.2022

Many women's football teams have taken on the fight for equal pay, but Germany's stars want to take a different approach. Their focus is on equal conditions and avoiding the pitfalls of the men's game.
Euro 2022: Netherlands happy to defend football crown as 'outsiders'

Euro 2022: Netherlands happy to defend football crown as 'outsiders' 02.07.2022

Home advantage spurred the Netherlands onto victory at the last European Championship in 2017. Now they’re happy to take a back seat as they look to defend their football crown in England this summer.
Euro 2022: The favorites

Euro 2022: The favorites 30.06.2022

With a higher number of quality national teams expected to compete for the title than ever, the Euros in England promise to be hotly contested. These are the sides expected to go the distance, and their best players.
Euro 2022: What to watch out for in England

Euro 2022: What to watch out for in England 29.06.2022

Euro 2022 kicks off in England on July 6, with the hosts having sold plenty of tickets under the weight of expectation. An absent star is returning, there's more competition than ever, but questions over stadiums linger.
Klara Bühl stars as Germany put seven past Switzerland in Euro 2022 tune-up

Klara Bühl stars as Germany put seven past Switzerland in Euro 2022 tune-up 24.06.2022

Germany will leave for England off the back of a 7-0 thrashing of Switzerland in Erfurt. Klara Bühl was the star of the show with a hat trick but this was a good day for all of Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's players.
Almuth Schult targeting eighth German Cup triumph ahead of move to Los Angeles

Almuth Schult targeting eighth German Cup triumph ahead of move to Los Angeles 26.05.2022

Veteran goalkeeper Almuth Schult is looking forward to Euro 2022 and a new chapter in Los Angeles. But she still has one final goal in Germany: an eighth German Cup triumph in her final game for Wolfsburg.
Germany women’s national team: Ready to compete among the elite at the Euros?

Germany women’s national team: Ready to compete among the elite at the Euros? 12.04.2022

After starting World Cup qualification with seven wins from seven, Germany's women have suffered defeat to Serbia. With this summer's Euros in mind, the question remains whether they can compete at the highest level.
Germany captain Alexandra Popp returns after year-long absence

Germany captain Alexandra Popp returns after year-long absence 07.04.2022

Alex Popp is set to take the field for Germany after a long injury layoff. She's maintained her presence within the national team, but returning to action was a big step towards her dream of playing in the Women's Euros.
Arnold Clark Cup: Players and coaches laud tournament but attendance worrying for Euros

Arnold Clark Cup: Players and coaches laud tournament but attendance worrying for Euros 24.02.2022

England beat Germany in a dramatic finale to the Arnold Clark Cup on Wednesday. Though the pre-Euro 2022 tournament was a useful experience on the pitch, it showed that there is a lot of work to do off it.

Arnold Clark Cup: Olympic champions Canada ready to go up a gear in England

Arnold Clark Cup: Olympic champions Canada ready to go up a gear in England 15.02.2022

Canada's gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games was a watershed moment for women's soccer in the country. Ahead of the four-team tournament in England, Canada hope to go 'beyond the medal.'
Women's Champions League: Nicole Billa and Hoffenheim suffer Barcelona reality check

Women's Champions League: Nicole Billa and Hoffenheim suffer Barcelona reality check 11.11.2021

Thanks in part to Nicole Billa's goals, Hoffenheim are taking on Europe's top clubs in the Women's Champions League this season. But not even the Austrian striker could prevent heavy defeats to Arsenal and Barcelona.
Euro 2022: Germany drawn in 'tough group' with Denmark, Spain and Finland

Euro 2022: Germany drawn in 'tough group' with Denmark, Spain and Finland 29.10.2021

Germany's women's national team have been drawn in Group B for the European Championships in England next July. Germany's group games will take place in Milton Keynes and Brentford.
