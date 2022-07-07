Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The 2022 UEFA European Women's Football Championship is being hosted by England from July 6 to July 31. The Netherlands are the defending champions.
This is the 13th edition of the tournament, which features the top women's national teams from across the continent. This is the second Euros since the competition was expanded to 16 teams. The winners will qualify for the first-ever UEFA–CONMEBOL Women's Finalissima, where they will face the winners of the 2022 Copa America Femenina.
The Project Fussball podcast explores and explains the stories in German football beyond weekend winners and losers. In the latest 5-part series, host Tom Gennoy and an array of guests take an in-depth look at Euro 2022.
After starting World Cup qualification with seven wins from seven, Germany's women have suffered defeat to Serbia. With this summer's Euros in mind, the question remains whether they can compete at the highest level.
England beat Germany in a dramatic finale to the Arnold Clark Cup on Wednesday. Though the pre-Euro 2022 tournament was a useful experience on the pitch, it showed that there is a lot of work to do off it.
Thanks in part to Nicole Billa's goals, Hoffenheim are taking on Europe's top clubs in the Women's Champions League this season. But not even the Austrian striker could prevent heavy defeats to Arsenal and Barcelona.