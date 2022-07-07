The 2022 UEFA European Women's Football Championship is being hosted by England from July 6 to July 31. The Netherlands are the defending champions.

This is the 13th edition of the tournament, which features the top women's national teams from across the continent. This is the second Euros since the competition was expanded to 16 teams. The winners will qualify for the first-ever UEFA–CONMEBOL Women's Finalissima, where they will face the winners of the 2022 Copa America Femenina.