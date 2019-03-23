Euro 2020 qualifiying live: Netherlands vs. Germany

Germany open their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign against fierce rivals the Netherlands in Amsterdam. Joachim Löw has sprung selection surprises by omitting Marco Reus and Timo Werner from his lineup. Follow it live.
+++ Refresh page for updates, all times in CET +++
19:45 - Not an easy teamsheet to work out that one from Löw. The back five looks fairly obvious and Kroos and Kimmich will be the deep lying midfielders. Which means either Goretzka is playing the central role in a front three or Gnabry or Sane will move infield. Or perhaps Germany are looking for those three to be a bit more fluid.
19:40 - And now we have Germany's lineup, and there's a couple of surprise omissions. Neither Timo Werner or Marco Reus make the XI and it's not entirely clear who will play upfront. Serge Gnabry perhaps?
19:35 - The home side have tweeted out their team a little earlier than expected. I'm going to risk it and say that short Dutch sentence means that the Netherlands replace Steven Bergwijn with Quincy Promes in the only change from their 4-0 win over Belarus. We should have Germany's side before too much longer.
19:31 - A good little stat here from Opta on Virgil van Dijk. As well as arguably the best center back in the world right now, he’s a huge threat from set pieces, as Löw acknowledged in his pre match press conference.
"He is a fantastic in the air, not just because he is big, but because he gets so much power behind his headers," said the Germany coach.
19:22 - It's a poignant day for Dutch, and indeed world football today, and a fitting game to fall on the third anniversary of Johan Cruyff’s death.
19:12 - Despite Löw looking for a ‘new Germany’ he’s confirmed that Manuel Neuer and Toni Kroos will return to the starting lineup tonight while another senior figure, Marco Reus, is also expected to begin the game, after making a difference from the bench in the draw with Serbia.
The injection of pace and trickery provided by Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry has been an exciting development for fans of a side which grew stale but there’s a question over whether Löw will stick with Timo Werner upfront. The Leipzig forward has only one goal in his last 10 international games. But the alternatives are limited.
19:00 - This is the third meeting of the two sides in the last five months, after they were also drawn together in the Nations League. The Dutch hammered Germany 3-0 in Amsterdam before Virgil van Dijk rescued a dramatic draw after the Germans were relegated.
That relegation was another low point in a very difficult nine months for Germany. With Thomas Müller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels the latest grandees on the international scrapheap, the new generation need to lay down a marker. This feels a good place to start.
18:45 - Hello, and welcome to our coverage of the first step on Germany's road to Euro 2020. In truth, it's hard to see a situation where these too sides don't quaify, with the expansion of the tournament meaning two teams qualify from each group.
Northern Ireland, Estonia and Belarus shouldn't pose much of a test for either of these two sides but their matches against each other will provide a decent yardstick for the rebuilding of the two giants under Ronald Koeman and Joachim Löw.
The Netherlands have aready started their campaign with a 4-0 win over Belarus in the week. They have plenty of players Germany need to be wary of, as we've outlined here.
Both Germany and the Netherlands are in transitional periods going in to Sunday's Euro 2020 qualfying encounter. The Dutch have a head start, however, as Germany hope to bed-in a new batch of world beaters. (22.03.2019)
Timo Werner is well established as Germany's first choice striker but has struggled to score lately. A country once blessed with goalscoring greats now looks short of alternatives. But is Joachim Löw missing a trick? (21.03.2019)
For 85 minutes it looked like Germany had saved the best of a miserable 2018 for last. But last gasp goals from Quincy Promes and Virgil van Dijk sent the Netherlands through and brought yet more despair for German fans. (20.11.2018)