Euro 2020 qualifiying live: Netherlands vs. Germany

+++ Refresh page for updates, all times in CET +++

19:45 - Not an easy teamsheet to work out that one from Löw. The back five looks fairly obvious and Kroos and Kimmich will be the deep lying midfielders. Which means either Goretzka is playing the central role in a front three or Gnabry or Sane will move infield. Or perhaps Germany are looking for those three to be a bit more fluid.

19:40 - And now we have Germany's lineup, and there's a couple of surprise omissions. Neither Timo Werner or Marco Reus make the XI and it's not entirely clear who will play upfront. Serge Gnabry perhaps?

19:35 - The home side have tweeted out their team a little earlier than expected. I'm going to risk it and say that short Dutch sentence means that the Netherlands replace Steven Bergwijn with Quincy Promes in the only change from their 4-0 win over Belarus. We should have Germany's side before too much longer.

19:31 - A good little stat here from Opta on Virgil van Dijk. As well as arguably the best center back in the world right now, he’s a huge threat from set pieces, as Löw acknowledged in his pre match press conference.

"He is a fantastic in the air, not just because he is big, but because he gets so much power behind his headers," said the Germany coach.

19:22 - It's a poignant day for Dutch, and indeed world football today, and a fitting game to fall on the third anniversary of Johan Cruyff’s death.

19:12 - Despite Löw looking for a ‘new Germany’ he’s confirmed that Manuel Neuer and Toni Kroos will return to the starting lineup tonight while another senior figure, Marco Reus, is also expected to begin the game, after making a difference from the bench in the draw with Serbia.

The injection of pace and trickery provided by Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry has been an exciting development for fans of a side which grew stale but there’s a question over whether Löw will stick with Timo Werner upfront. The Leipzig forward has only one goal in his last 10 international games. But the alternatives are limited.

19:00 - This is the third meeting of the two sides in the last five months, after they were also drawn together in the Nations League. The Dutch hammered Germany 3-0 in Amsterdam before Virgil van Dijk rescued a dramatic draw after the Germans were relegated.

That relegation was another low point in a very difficult nine months for Germany. With Thomas Müller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels the latest grandees on the international scrapheap, the new generation need to lay down a marker. This feels a good place to start.

The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany' Leroy Sané (17 caps) The most controversial omission from Löw's World Cup 2018 squad and the most internationally experienced player on this list, Sané still has plenty to prove. After a frustrating start to his Germany career, he scored his first two goals in November and started to look the part. A key member of a Manchester City squad in the hunt for four trophies, his direct running and pace make him a huge asset.

The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany' Serge Gnabry (5 caps) The Bayern Munich right winger offers a similar threat to Sane on the other side of the pitch. An Olympic silver medal winner in 2016, Gnabry scored a hat-trick on his debut against San Marino later that year. But fitness issues and Löw's former faith in the old guard mean he hasn't yet fully established himself. A strong season so far for Bayern means that's liikely to change soon.

The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany' Kai Havertz (2 caps) The third member of an attacking-midfield trident that looks set to line up behind TImo Werner for some time, teenager Havertz has made great strides at the age of 19. The Bayer Leverkusen playmaker has racked up 79 Bundesliga appearances and become a key man for the Werkself. Mesut Özil's international resignation opened a spot for the youngster who has impressed in his displays so far.

The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany' Jonathan Tah (4 caps) Havertz's Leverkusen teammate was in Germany's Euro 2016 squad but missed out on Russia. His tally of caps since his debut three years ago speaks to his struggles to break into the side. But the culling of Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng offers a chance for center backs. At 23, Tah is enjoying one of his best seasons, particularly since the arrival of Peter Bosz. Can he become a regular?

The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany' Thilo Kehrer (4 caps) Another man looking to take advantage of defensive vacancies. Kehrer can play at center back but may end up as Germany's right back, with Löw keen on Joshua Kimmich in midfield. The 22-year-old left Schalke for Paris Saint-Germain and has become a regular in Thomas Tuchel's side. Quick and strong in the tackle and on the ball, Kehrer's concentration sometimes wanes but the potential is there.

The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany' Maximilian Eggestein (0 caps) A tidy central midfielder with an eye for goal, many thought the Werder Bremen man would make Germany's squad in November after both club and player enjoyed a strong start to the season. Though the early season goals have dried up a little, the 22-year-old has an importance to Bremen which belies his relatively tender years and will hope to make his international debut in the coming week.

The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany' Niklas Stark (0 caps) Another new face hoping to make his full Germany bow after progressing through the youth teams, Stark has enjoyed a strong season at Hertha Berlin. The Nuremberg academy graduate is a smart reader of the game and has become an increasingly influential figure at the capital city club since moving there in 2015. While most comfortable at center back, Stark can also play as a holding midfielder.

The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany' Nico Schulz (4 caps) One of a number of players given the chance to fill the troublesome left-sided defensive slot in recent years, Schulz is a solid performer for Hoffenheim. The Berlin-born 25-year-old is dangerous going forward and probably more of a natrual wingback, which gives him an advantage now that Löw is looking to play three at the back. Scored a deflected winner on his debut against Peru in September.

The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany' Marcel Halstenberg (1 cap) Another potential replacement for Jonas Hector, who seems to have fallen out of favor while in division 2with Cologne, the RB Leipzig left-back made his debut for Germany against England in 2017 but hasn't been seen in a Germany shirt since. At 27, he's a late bloomer, having failed to make the grade at Borussia Dortmund as a youngster, but his strong, direct style may suit Löw's new tactics.

The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany' Lukas Klostermann (0 caps) Another member of the Germany team that won silver at the Rio Olympics (which did not count as interntional caps) Klostermann is a marauding fullback comfortable bombing forward. A second RB Leipzig man, the right-sided 22-year-old has been an integral part of the Bundesliga's tightest defense this season and is another potential beneficiary of Kimmich's move in to midfield. Author: Matt Pearson



18:45 - Hello, and welcome to our coverage of the first step on Germany's road to Euro 2020. In truth, it's hard to see a situation where these too sides don't quaify, with the expansion of the tournament meaning two teams qualify from each group.

Northern Ireland, Estonia and Belarus shouldn't pose much of a test for either of these two sides but their matches against each other will provide a decent yardstick for the rebuilding of the two giants under Ronald Koeman and Joachim Löw.

The Netherlands have aready started their campaign with a 4-0 win over Belarus in the week. They have plenty of players Germany need to be wary of, as we've outlined here.