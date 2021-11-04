 Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on | All media content | DW | 03.11.2021

Africa

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on

The yearlong war shows no sign of abating, with both sides blaming each other for the deepening humanitarian crisis.

  • Residents of Tigray's capital Mekele sift through burning wreckage

    A city burns

    Residents of Tigray's capital Mekele sift through wreckage following an airstrike by government forces on October 20. The military said it was targeting a weapons manufacturing facility operated by the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which the rebel Tigray forces have denied.

  • Smoke from a recent military airstrike rises above the streets of Mekele.

    The haze of war

    Smoke from a recent military airstrike billows above the streets of Mekele. Tigrayan fighters have accused the government of killing civilians, while the federal government maintains it is targeting arms depots. Locals have confirmed that at least one major industrial compound in Mekele has been destroyed.

  • Captured Ethiopian government soldiers and allied militia members sit in rows after being paraded by Tigray forces through the streets.

    Captured troops

    Ethiopian government soliders captured by Tigrayan forces sit in rows and wait to be taken to a detention center on October 22. The soldiers were paraded through the streets of Mekele in open-top trucks in a show of force following the fourth day of airstrikes on the capital.

  • An Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS) vehicle makes its way through Mekele following government airstrikes.

    Help on the way

    An Ethiopian Red Cross Society vehicle makes its way through Mekele following government airstrikes. The Red Cross has been working to provide medical treatment and basic shelter in the Tigray region. Amid a regional telecommunications blackout, the organization is also key to helping reconnect families separated by the conflict.

  • A cargo plane belonging to aid organization Samaritan's Purse unloads aid supplies at Mekele Airport

    Rare aid

    A cargo plane from the aid organization Samaritan's Purse unloads supplies at Mekele Airport back in March. The flow of humanitarian aid into Tigray has since been severely disrupted, with roadblocks on key routes stopping convoys from getting through and airstrikes forcing aid flights to be aborted.

  • Heath workers stage a protest outside the UN office in Mekele.

    A desperate plea

    Heath workers stage a protest outside the United Nations office in Mekele, condemning the deaths of patients due to severe shortages of food and medicine. Stocks of vital supplies are dwindling in the capital, with malnutrition rates among children skyrocketing. The UN recently announced it would withdraw half of its workers from Ethiopia.

  • A victim of the Togoga airstrike is treated in hospital.

    A victim of war

    A victim of the Togoga airstrike is treated in hospital. On June 22, the Ethiopian Air Force launched an airstrike on the Tigrayan town of Togoga on a busy market day, killing 64 civilians and injuring 184. Ambulances attempting to reach the scene were initially blocked by soldiers before another convoy made it through and brought 25 of the wounded to a hospital in Mekele.

  • People hold protest banners.

    International protests

    On the other side of the world, hundreds rallied in Whitehall, London on October 19 bearing flags and slogans as they called for an end to the violence and to the aid blockade in Tigray. Many of the protesters are members of the Tigrayan, Ethiopian and Eritrean diaspora.

  • Demonstrators protest against Tigray aid in Addis Ababa.

    Anger on both sides

    Demonstrators in the capital Addis Ababa gathered outside the office of the UN World Food Program in September to protest the sending of aid to the Tigray region. The TPLF has been designated a terrorist group by Ethiopia's government. Officials and rights groups have also accused Tigrayan fighters of committing atrocities, including recruiting child soldiers.


Ethiopian government soldiers ride in the back of a truck on a road leading to Abi Adi, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

One year of civil war in Ethiopia's Tigray region 04.11.2021

She identified children in need and is trying to do her part to prevent looming malnutrition. These displaced children are waiting in line with their parents for a macaroni distribution. Mekele, February 26th, 2021. Photo: Maria Gerth-Niculescu/DW

AfricaLink on Air — 02 August 2021 02.08.2021

Ethiopia: Tigray forces retake regional capital 29.06.2021

Mekelle residents reel from drawn-out war in Tigray 19.03.2021

Read also

Pro government rally in Ethiopia´s capital Addis Abeba Wo- Addis Abeba, Ethiopia Wann- 07.11.2021

Tension in Ethiopia as Tigrayan forces advance 07.11.2021

A year after the conflict started in northern Ethiopia, fears are growing that TPLF forces could soon reach Addis Ababa. In recent days, there's been an uptick in arrests of Tigrayan residents in the capital.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 29, 2021 Rebels that are pro-TPLF (Tigray People's Liberation Front) arrive after eight hours of walking in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia, on June 29, 2021. - Rebels from Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray killed at least 125 residents of a village in the neighbouring Amhara region earlier this month before being driven out by pro-government forces, doctors said on September 8, 2021. There were 125 dead in Chenna village... I saw the mass grave myself, Mulugeta Melesa, head of the hospital in nearby Dabat town, told AFP, adding that residents were still searching for dead bodies around the area and counting is still going on. (Photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP)

Tigray fighters raped, beat women in Ethiopia, Amnesty says 10.11.2021

Women interviewed by Amnesty International said they were raped and thrashed, in some cases, in front of their children. A new report says many of them were unable to get medical help after the assault.

People gather at a rally organized by local authorities to show support for the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), at Meskel square in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Placard in Amharic reads Ethiopia Has Never Been Ashamed of its Heroes, Arada Sub City, District 08 Administration. (AP Photo)

Ethiopia: Thousands rally in support of government forces 07.11.2021

Supporters of Ethiopia's government have taken to the streets of Addis Ababa, with many holding signs criticizing the US decision to remove Ethiopia from a trade pact earlier this week.

FILE - Abeba Gebru, 37, from the village of Getskimilesley, holds the hands of her malnourished daughter, Tigsti Mahderekal, 20 days old, in the treatment tent of a medical clinic in the town of Abi Adi, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on May 11, 2021. A year after war began there, the findings of the only human rights investigation allowed in Ethiopia's blockaded Tigray region will be released Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict marked by 'extreme brutality,' possible 'war crimes' 03.11.2021

The UN-led report on human rights violations in Ethiopia's Tigray holds all parties — government troops and Tigrayan forces — responsible for committing gross abuses. It even warned of possible "crimes against humanity."