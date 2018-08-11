 Equanimeous St. Brown stands genuine chance of being Germany′s NFL star | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 13.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

American football

Equanimeous St. Brown stands genuine chance of being Germany's NFL star

American football has returned as the NFL preseason gets underway. There's excitement over which players will make teams' final 53-man roster, and even Germany has a few irons in the fire.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) makes a catch during Green Bay Packers minicamp at Ray Nitschke Field on June 12, 2018 in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire)

It might be a bit of a stretch to suggest Equanimeous St. Brown was worthy of his Egyptian god namesake after an impressive performance for the Green Bay Packers in their opening preseason game against the Tenessee Titans. But four catches for 61 yards in a 31-17 Packers' win won't have done his hopes of being an NFL great any damage.

St. Brown's performance — one that included a highlight-reel moment when the 21-year-old nabbed a catch, pivoted and ran 28 yards — is the kind any player aiming to make the final roster hopes for at this stage. But it's particularly timely given it comes after comments made by Green Bay's superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who said that he was frustrated by a lack of effort from some of the young wide receivers, with St. Brown believed to be one of them.

Were "EQ" to make the Packers final 53 it would be a huge moment. Born to a German mother, Miriam Steyer from Leverkusen, and a two-time Mr. Universe American father, John Brown, Equanimeous is one of three American football-playing brothers. Having gone through the US school system, the St. Brown brothers haven't had much to do with Germany of late, but all three have dual US and German citizenship. 

NFL - Equanimeous St Brown imTraining bei den Green Bay Packers (Imago/Icon sportswire/L. Radloff)

Equanimeous' younger brothers could follow him into the NFL as well

Football not just Fußball

Viewing figures have increased so much in Germany in recent seasons that local heroes aren't a must for the continued growth of the game in the country, but they would make a difference.

Most German players have only been able to find berths on NFL teams' practice squads, and that's if they're lucky. Exposure and game time are extremely difficult to come by when not on the main roster like this.

Moritz Böhringer, the former mechanical engineering student who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2016, has secured a practice squad spot for the Cinnicati Bengals but, despite moving to a new position (tight end), is unlikely to make the final 53. Fullback Christopher Ezeala — playing with the Baltimore Ravens thanks to the International Player Pathway program — has yet to play in preseason but, like Böhringer, has secured a spot on the practice squad. Eric Nzeocha hopes to make the practice squad at Tampa. His brother Mark Nzeocha and Hamburg-born Kasim Edebali have both made final rosters and played in regular season games before, but face a fight to do so again in the 2018 season for the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears respectively.

An offensive player who has spent time in the US school system is a bit of a first for Germany's American football stars, but early signs in preseason suggest that it might just be the difference between Equanimeous St. Brown having a memorable name and being a great player.

DW recommends

Meet the St. Browns: The emerging German trio hoping to crack the NFL

The wait is over for American football fans around the world as the new NFL season begins. Support in Germany continues to boom, and three brothers from Leverkusen could be the men to tip the sport into the mainstream. (06.09.2017)  

Moritz Böhringer hoping 2017 is his NFL year

A tangible hero for the hordes of American football fans in Germany, Moritz Böhringer faces a decisive 2017. After developing his trade behind the scenes, is he ready for game time in the NFL? (10.05.2017)  

Related content

USA Football NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL players renew anthem protest, draw ire from Donald Trump 10.08.2018

The national anthem protest by American football players has once again taken center stage as NFL preseason began. US President Donald Trump condemned the continued protests.

USA Texas Arlington - NFL Draft: Shaquem Griffin

NFL: Seattle Seahawks sign one-handed football player Shaquem Griffin 29.04.2018

Shaquem Griffin, a linebacker who lost his right hand at four-years-old, was chosen by the Seattle Seahawks in this year's NFL draft. He'll join up with his twin brother, Shaquil, who joined the Seahawks last year.

Downy Woodpecker Specht Vogel Baum Natur Tier

How the brains of woodpeckers might help American football players 05.02.2018

No one knows just how many American football players walk away from the sport with a permanent type of brain damage known as CTE. But new research on woodpeckers could lead to long-term prevention therapies.

Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 