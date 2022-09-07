Visit the new DW website

English Premier League

The Premier League is England's top-flight professional football league. Founded in 1992, replacing the old English First Division, the 20-team division consists of 38 matchdays per season from August until May.

The Premier League was established on February 20, 1992, following the decision of clubs in the old English First Division to break away from the Football League in order to enhance revenues by controlling its marketing opportunities – mainly from television broadcast rights sold. The league has been wildly financially successful, with the league's accumulated television rights deals from 2019 to 2020 worth around £3.1 billion (€3.57 billion, $3.57 billion), according to Wikipedia.org. It claims to be the most-watched sports league in the world, with games regularly broadcast in 212 territories. All of DW's coverage of the Premier League is collated below.

Thomas Tuchel sacked by Premier League's Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel sacked by Premier League's Chelsea 07.09.2022

German coach Thomas Tuchel has been fired by Chelsea after an underwhelming start to the season from the London club. Tuchel won the Champions League with Chelsea but the club’s new owners want to move on.
Premier League transfer spending tops €2 billion

Premier League transfer spending tops €2 billion 02.09.2022

Premier League clubs have dwarfed their rivals in the transfer market this European summer, spending more than €2 billion on new players.
Erling Haaland has blurred 'farmers league' arguments

Erling Haaland has blurred 'farmers league' arguments 02.09.2022

Labeling European competitions 'farmers leagues' is a favored trope for the English media and Premier League fans. But the real divide in football is within leagues, not between them.
Ukraine Premier League offers football fans semblance of normalcy

Ukraine Premier League offers football fans semblance of normalcy 30.08.2022

A recent game between Rukh Lviv and Kharkhiv took hours to complete as air raid sirens repeatedly sounded. Lviv player Viv Solomon-Otabor says it is important that the Ukrainian league is back, despite Russia's invasion.
Ukraine: Football season kicks off despite Russian invasion

Ukraine: Football season kicks off despite Russian invasion 23.08.2022

Six months after Russia invaded the country, the Ukrainian men's football Premier League resumed. For safety reasons, the games will take place without spectators.
Thilo Kehrer’s Premier League move puts spotlight on Julian Draxler

Thilo Kehrer’s Premier League move puts spotlight on Julian Draxler 18.08.2022

Thilo Kehrer has moved to West Ham after being frozen out at Paris Saint-Germain. The defender has the World Cup in mind. But will his former PSG teammate, Julian Draxler, follow suit, or let his career drift?
Elon Musk 'not buying any sports teams' after claiming to take over Manchester United

Elon Musk 'not buying any sports teams' after claiming to take over Manchester United 17.08.2022

Manchester United fans have demanded new ownership after a string of poor performances. But after tweeting he was buying the team, billionaire Elon Musk said it was nothing more than a "long-running joke on Twitter."
Spain's La Liga football aims to score big in Asia

Spain's La Liga football aims to score big in Asia 16.08.2022

European football leagues are eyeing Asia as a huge potential broadcasting market. La Liga is going up against Britain's Premier League, which has a longer history in the region.

Bundesliga: Timo Werner returns with a goal but RB Leipzig off the pace

Bundesliga: Timo Werner returns with a goal but RB Leipzig off the pace 13.08.2022

After an unhappy spell in the Premier League, Timo Werner is back at RB Leipzig, where he made his name. The striker scored on his Bundesliga return but his side dropped points for the second week running.
Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich: Bundesliga's popularity expected to grow in Africa

Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich: Bundesliga's popularity expected to grow in Africa 04.08.2022

Senegal's Sadio Mane has become Africa's Bundesliga poster boy after his move from the Premier League. Broadcasters across the African continent are looking to him to help boost the popularity of German football.
Ten Hag: Ronaldo is not for sale

Ten Hag: Ronaldo is not for sale 11.07.2022

Widespread media reports have said Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United. But the club's new coach has made his first public comments on the issue and is adamant the 37-year-old is not for sale.
Taiwo Awoniyi: Union Berlin's 'unicorn' completes move to Nottingham Forest

Taiwo Awoniyi: Union Berlin's 'unicorn' completes move to Nottingham Forest 25.06.2022

Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi has swapped Union Berlin's Old Forester's House in Köpenick for newly promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest. The record deal represents a dream come true for the 24-year-old.
Erling Haaland heads to Man City, leaves Borussia Dortmund with only memories

Erling Haaland heads to Man City, leaves Borussia Dortmund with only memories 13.06.2022

Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester City was confirmed on Monday. The Norwegian produced some spellbinding performances for BVB, who are now left with the impossible task of replacing one of Europe's finest players.
Chelsea FC reaches final agreement for sale to Boehly consortium

Chelsea FC reaches final agreement for sale to Boehly consortium 28.05.2022

After sanctioned Russian owner Roman Abramovich was forced to sell, a final deal has been reached for the Boehly/Clearlake consortium to buy the English Premier League club for 4.25 billion pounds.
Premier League: Ilkay Gündogan leads Manchester City comeback to hold off Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool and win eighth title

Premier League: Ilkay Gündogan leads Manchester City comeback to hold off Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool and win eighth title 22.05.2022

On a dramatic final day, Manchester City scored three goals in five minutes to win an eighth league title and dash Liverpool's title - and indeed Quadruple - hopes. Ilkay Gündogan started and completed the comeback.
Europa League: Joe Aribo on verge of cementing Glasgow’s legacy

Europa League: Joe Aribo on verge of cementing Glasgow’s legacy 17.05.2022

An incredible volume of games in a various positions has seen Joe Aribo's status rise as the Rangers face Frankfurt. A win would see the Nigerian banish his World Cup disappointment and may lead to a Premier League move.
