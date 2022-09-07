English Premier League

The Premier League is England's top-flight professional football league. Founded in 1992, replacing the old English First Division, the 20-team division consists of 38 matchdays per season from August until May.

The Premier League was established on February 20, 1992, following the decision of clubs in the old English First Division to break away from the Football League in order to enhance revenues by controlling its marketing opportunities – mainly from television broadcast rights sold. The league has been wildly financially successful, with the league's accumulated television rights deals from 2019 to 2020 worth around £3.1 billion (€3.57 billion, $3.57 billion), according to Wikipedia.org. It claims to be the most-watched sports league in the world, with games regularly broadcast in 212 territories. All of DW's coverage of the Premier League is collated below.