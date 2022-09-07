English Premier League

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Premier League is England's top-flight professional football league. Founded in 1992, replacing the old English First Division, the 20-team division consists of 38 matchdays per season from August until May.
The Premier League was established on February 20, 1992, following the decision of clubs in the old English First Division to break away from the Football League in order to enhance revenues by controlling its marketing opportunities – mainly from television broadcast rights sold. The league has been wildly financially successful, with the league's accumulated television rights deals from 2019 to 2020 worth around £3.1 billion (€3.57 billion, $3.57 billion), according to Wikipedia.org. It claims to be the most-watched sports league in the world, with games regularly broadcast in 212 territories. All of DW's coverage of the Premier League is collated below.
Manchester United fans have demanded new ownership after a string of poor performances. But after tweeting he was buying the team, billionaire Elon Musk said it was nothing more than a "long-running joke on Twitter."
Senegal's Sadio Mane has become Africa's Bundesliga poster boy after his move from the Premier League. Broadcasters across the African continent are looking to him to help boost the popularity of German football.
Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi has swapped Union Berlin's Old Forester's House in Köpenick for newly promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest. The record deal represents a dream come true for the 24-year-old.
Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester City was confirmed on Monday. The Norwegian produced some spellbinding performances for BVB, who are now left with the impossible task of replacing one of Europe's finest players.
On a dramatic final day, Manchester City scored three goals in five minutes to win an eighth league title and dash Liverpool's title - and indeed Quadruple - hopes. Ilkay Gündogan started and completed the comeback.