End of life care

In the beginning, Regina’s primary response was fear. Fear of dying. The Berliner had already dealt with a lot: Lung cancer, a brain tumour. But there is no cure for the lung disease COPD. The alveoli in the lungs are destroyed; the lung capacity decreases; breathlessness and panic attacks follow - and in the end, death. The 67-year-old wants to make the most of her last months, and to make her own decisions on what happens to her and when. Her husband and children support her as much as they can. But Regina also wants a professional death companion at her side. Someone who has already seen what’s in store for her and can take away her fear of death. A report by Sylvia Wassermann.