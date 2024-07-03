Enactment of Ghana anti-LGBTQ law looms

Human RightsGhanaEnactment of Ghana anti-LGBTQ law loomsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHuman RightsGhanaIsaac Kaledzi03/07/2024March 7, 2024Ghana's president Nana Akufo-Addo says he won't sign a controversial anti LGBTQ+ bill into law until the supreme court has ruled on whether it is constitutional. The bill passed parliament unanimously but has been widely condemned internationally.https://p.dw.com/p/4dHm0Advertisement