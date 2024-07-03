  1. Skip to content
Enactment of Ghana anti-LGBTQ law looms

Isaac Kaledzi
March 7, 2024

Ghana's president Nana Akufo-Addo says he won't sign a controversial anti LGBTQ+ bill into law until the supreme court has ruled on whether it is constitutional. The bill passed parliament unanimously but has been widely condemned internationally.

