  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German-Chinese relations
War in Ukraine
Global issues

Empathy and the brain - what makes us feel for others?

8 minutes ago

Empathy doesn’t just help those in need, it helps us too. But where does empathy originate? And do psychopaths experience empathy differently.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TqjU
Digital AI Ego
Image: Alexander Limbach/Zoonar/picture alliance

One researcher is studying what happens in the brain when we empathize, and discovered that we can shut empathy off.

 

Also on Tomorrow Today:

 

Projekt Zukunft l Liebe
Image: DW

Just ask! What is love?

Love originates in the brain, just like other emotions do. It sometimes makes our hormones go crazy and we sometimes can feel like we're on a roller coaster ride. But what exactly is going on inside us when we’re in love?

 

 

 

Projekt Zukunft l Rosenduft
Image: SWR

Learning better with rose fragrance

People who surround themselves with fragrances while learning and sleeping store learned information better, like vocabulary for example. A research team at Freiburg University Hospital is investigating why.

 

 

 

Projekt Zukunft l Gelähmt
Image: AP

Making paraplegics walk again

Paralysis happens when people suffer severe injury to their spinal chord. Communication between the spinal chord and the brain is interrupted. A Swiss research team has developed a way for the patient’s brain to reconnect to severed nerves.

 

 

Projekt Zukunft l Parkinson
Image: ZDF

Stopping Parkinson’s tremors with remote controlled implants

Electrical implants in the brain reduce Parkinson’s sufferers' symptoms, like tremors and stiffness. A new brain pacemaker has been developed, which can be controlled by the doctor remotely. The first studies are very promising.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 15.07.2023 – 03:30 UTC
SAT 15.07.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SAT 15.07.2023 – 23:30 UTC
SUN 16.07.2023 – 21:30 UTC
MON 17.07.2023 – 05:30 UTC
MON 17.07.2023 – 14:30 UTC
MON 17.07.2023 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 18.07.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
 

DW Deutsch+

SAT 15.07.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi's Bastille Day visit stirs controversy in France

Politics22 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

New rapid malaria test: A breakthrough by Angolan twins

New rapid malaria test: A breakthrough by Angolan twins

InnovationJuly 13, 202301:40 min
More from Africa

Asia

A group of men handle a bra

How India's obscenity laws control women's bodies

How India's obscenity laws control women's bodies

Society21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A married couple holds hands

Germany considers scrapping 'tax breaks' for married couples

Germany considers scrapping 'tax breaks' for married couples

Politics22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Black and white photo of Ales Pushkin wearing beret in front of snowy background

Belarus: Prominent Lukashenko-critical artist dies in jail

Belarus: Prominent Lukashenko-critical artist dies in jail

Politics16 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

wrecked street in Jenin

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild after Israeli raids

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild after Israeli raids

ConflictsJuly 13, 202302:52 min
More from Middle East

North America

Megan Rapinoe in action for OL Reign in the Challenge Cup

Megan Rapinoe: 'Now I can focus on winning World Cup'

Megan Rapinoe: 'Now I can focus on winning World Cup'

SoccerJuly 13, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Belgian blue cattle on a pasture in Wallonia

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

Trade20 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage