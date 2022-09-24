Emily Leshner

You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Germany looks to US for energy
Germany looks to US for energy
A fresh study estimates the US will account for almost half of German LNG imports in the future.
Business
09/24/2022
September 24, 2022
01:14 min
Kenyan startup transforms plastic trash
Kenyan startup transforms plastic trash
Each month, Noma Green Plastic Limited salvages plastic discarded in landfills and molds it into everyday items.
Business
07/01/2022
July 1, 2022
01:45 min
Yellowstone economy hit by flood impact
Yellowstone economy hit by flood impact
Devastating floods in Yellowstone National Park destroyed roads, homes and hopes for a busy tourist season.
Business
06/20/2022
June 20, 2022
01:35 min
Bolivians debate lithium deposit
Bolivians debate lithium deposit
The government and residents are at odds over what to do about a large deposit of lithium.
Business
05/24/2022
May 24, 2022
01:44 min
Tesla factory opens in Texas
Tesla factory opens in Texas
Elon Musk breaks ground at a new facility in Texas.
Business
04/08/2022
April 8, 2022
01:59 min
Fighting lands on Ukraine's wheat fields
Fighting lands on Ukraine's wheat fields
Wheat farmers in Ukraine are facing a barrage of issues that make it difficult to grow and export their crop.
Business
04/07/2022
April 7, 2022
01:15 min
