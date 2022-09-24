  1. Skip to content
Emily Leshner

Stories by Emily Leshner

LNG in Brandenburg, Germany

Germany looks to US for energy

Germany looks to US for energy

A fresh study estimates the US will account for almost half of German LNG imports in the future.
Business
September 24, 2022
01:14 min
Plastic waste in Kenya

Kenyan startup transforms plastic trash

Kenyan startup transforms plastic trash

Each month, Noma Green Plastic Limited salvages plastic discarded in landfills and molds it into everyday items.
Business
July 1, 2022
01:45 min
USA - Überschwemmungen im Yellowstone-Nationalpark

Yellowstone economy hit by flood impact

Yellowstone economy hit by flood impact

Devastating floods in Yellowstone National Park destroyed roads, homes and hopes for a busy tourist season.
Business
June 20, 2022
01:35 min
Uyuni flats

Bolivians debate lithium deposit

Bolivians debate lithium deposit

The government and residents are at odds over what to do about a large deposit of lithium.
Business
May 24, 2022
01:44 min
Berlin Tesla Gigafactory - Elon Musk

Tesla factory opens in Texas

Tesla factory opens in Texas

Elon Musk breaks ground at a new facility in Texas.
Business
April 8, 2022
01:59 min
Ukraine I Weizen I Ernte

Fighting lands on Ukraine's wheat fields

Fighting lands on Ukraine's wheat fields

Wheat farmers in Ukraine are facing a barrage of issues that make it difficult to grow and export their crop.
Business
April 7, 2022
01:15 min
