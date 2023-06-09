  1. Skip to content
Degrowth: Slowing growth for the environment?

Emily Leshner
September 6, 2023

More and more climate activists and political decisionmakers are calling for a reduction in global economic activity – or degrowth. Many believe it's the only way to save the planet. So, how would it work – and is it actually feasible?

https://p.dw.com/p/4Vwrz
