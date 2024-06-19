  1. Skip to content
Head shot of a woman (Emilija Petreska) with dark hair and brown eyes
Emilija PetreskaImage: privat

Emilija Petreska

Reporter covering topics related to education, environment and social issues in North Macedonia

Emilija Petreska was part of Deutsche Welle's Balkan Booster program for young journalists. During this time, she specialized in video storytelling.

Emilija is a graduate of the School of Journalism and Public Affairs in Skopje, North Macedonia. She started her career as a journalist at youth media outlet Radio MOF and won multiple awards for her work there.

She continued her career as social media manager at the news portal Balkan Insight. She has also made a number of short videos for Deutsche Welle since 2020.

Stories by Emilija Petreska

A person holds two passports: on the left, a new passport from the Republic of North Macedonia; on the right, an older passport bearing the country's old name, Republic of Macedonia

Passport delays wreak havoc in North Macedonia

As North Macedonia struggles to issue passports in time, people are missing out on opportunities abroad.
PoliticsJune 19, 2024
