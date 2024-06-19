Emilija Petreska
Reporter covering topics related to education, environment and social issues in North Macedonia
Emilija Petreska was part of Deutsche Welle's Balkan Booster program for young journalists. During this time, she specialized in video storytelling.
Emilija is a graduate of the School of Journalism and Public Affairs in Skopje, North Macedonia. She started her career as a journalist at youth media outlet Radio MOF and won multiple awards for her work there.
She continued her career as social media manager at the news portal Balkan Insight. She has also made a number of short videos for Deutsche Welle since 2020.