Ella Fitzgerald (1917-1932) was one of the most successful and acclaimed jazz singers in the history of jazz. She was known for her wide vocal range and the ability to imitate every instrument in an orchestra.

Dubbed "The First Lady of Song," she worked with all the great jazz singers of her time, including Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Dizzy Gillespie and Benny Goodman. Born in the United States, she enchanted diverse audiences all over the world and received countless awards - among them, the prestigious US National Medal of Arts, France's Commander of Arts and Letters as well as honorary doctorates from various universities. After suffering from diabetes for a long period, she died in 1996 in her Beverly Hills home.