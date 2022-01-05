Elegant beauty: Tina Modotti and her radical photographs

Early death, distinctive photos

From 1939 to 1942, Modotti lived in seclusion in Mexico, with little money or contact with old friends, and under an alias as she was in the country illegally. On January 6, 1942, she died of heart failure in a cab at the age of 45. Her friend Pablo Neruda wrote a poem about the loss. Her distinctive shots, like the one here of calla lilies, were exhibited as early as March 1942 in Mexico City.