Electronics and the circular economy

The number of electronic devices in the world is increasing rapidly, but little is recycled. Most ends up on the growing heap of 'e-waste', which totaled 53 million tonnes last year.
Air conditioners, laptops, smartphones — as consumer demand for electronics grows, so does the trash. Some 53 million tonnes of e-waste are generated globally every year. But that waste is a valuable and profitable resource, as some companies are proving.
The independence and mobility cars provide us with comes at the expense of the climate. However, lithium-ion batteries have now made it possible to build electric vehicles. But what happens to the batteries after they are spent and need to be disposed of?