Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China

Ekrem Ekici

Stories by Ekrem Ekici

Stories by Ekrem Ekici

BG Deutsche Firmen

Energy prices threaten French glass industry

Energy prices threaten French glass industry

French glassmaker Duralex will close its production line for at least four months this winter due to high energy prices.
Business
September 9, 2022
01:29 min
Frankreich Perpignan Weinreben

Chinese couple turns French estate into winery

Chinese couple turns French estate into winery

In south of France a Chinese couple transformed an abandoned estate into a prolific vineyard.
Business
July 4, 2022
01:17 min
Italy's biggest river Po

Worst drought in 70 years hits agriculture

Worst drought in 70 years hits agriculture

Italian agriculture suffers from the worst drought in seven decades. Losses are bound to be huge.
Business
July 1, 2022
01:29 min
Berlin PK Wirtschaftsminister Habeck

Germany triggers phase 2 of emergency gas plan

Germany triggers phase 2 of emergency gas plan

Germany has moved its three-step national gas emergency plan from the 'early warning' phase to the 'alarm' phase.
Business
June 24, 2022
02:02 min
Symbolbild Argentinien Wein

Spanish winery ages it wines under water

Spanish winery ages it wines under water

A winery in Northern Spain is aging its bottles at the bottom of the ocean.
Business
June 7, 2022
01:30 min
external

India to ramp up wheat exports

India to ramp up wheat exports

As the war in Ukraine disrupts wheat supplies, India is stepping up to fill the gap in the global market.
Business
May 12, 2022
02:07 min
