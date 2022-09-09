You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Ekrem Ekici
Stories by Ekrem Ekici
Energy prices threaten French glass industry
French glassmaker Duralex will close its production line for at least four months this winter due to high energy prices.
Business
09/09/2022
September 9, 2022
01:29 min
Chinese couple turns French estate into winery
In south of France a Chinese couple transformed an abandoned estate into a prolific vineyard.
Business
07/04/2022
July 4, 2022
01:17 min
Worst drought in 70 years hits agriculture
Italian agriculture suffers from the worst drought in seven decades. Losses are bound to be huge.
Business
07/01/2022
July 1, 2022
01:29 min
Germany triggers phase 2 of emergency gas plan
Germany has moved its three-step national gas emergency plan from the 'early warning' phase to the 'alarm' phase.
Business
06/24/2022
June 24, 2022
02:02 min
Spanish winery ages it wines under water
A winery in Northern Spain is aging its bottles at the bottom of the ocean.
Business
06/07/2022
June 7, 2022
01:30 min
India to ramp up wheat exports
As the war in Ukraine disrupts wheat supplies, India is stepping up to fill the gap in the global market.
Business
05/12/2022
May 12, 2022
02:07 min
