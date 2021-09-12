Eintracht Frankfurt in form as they remain perfect in the Women's Bundesliga

Frankfurt's diamond shines

There was much discussion surrounding Eintracht Frankfurt's midfield diamond, a feature in their new system this season. Newly promoted Cologne, ambitious yet clearly inferior, may not be the gold standard, but the formation worked well in Frankfurt's 4-0 drubbing.

The system suits us very well," Frankfurt striker Lara Prasnikar, who scored one and set up two more goals, said after the match. "Up front, we can all play every position, which makes us so good. It's just a lot of fun."

Eintracht’s personnel up front has not changed since last season. Joining Prasnikar in attack is the experienced Austrian Laura Feiersinger, German international Laura Freigang and 20-year-old Shekiera Martinez, who scored twice against Köln. They are all players who continue to improve.

Support from the terraces is also aiding Eintracht, with many young and progressive fans in the stands. It remains to be seen how the team fares against the top sides but in the table they are already mixing it up with Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg, titans in women's football. That alone speaks volumes about their quality.

Twinning, but not winning

A new sibling pairing is catching eyes in German football: the Holmgaard twins, Karen and Sara, of Turbine Potsdam.

They have already picked some, albeit limited, media attention. But there is something special about twins on the pitch.

"I have always played with my twin sister at club level," Karen Holmgaard tells DW. "It's really special with her. We know exactly how we play and we play better when we are on the pitch together."

Against Leverkusen, the double act could not inspire a win. Turbine put in a defensively solid performance combined with energetic attacking play but they could not find the final pass, often lacking a presence in the box. Once Potsdam were run ragged, Leverkusen struck twice to seal a 2-0 win.

Turbine Potsdam fell to Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 on Matchday 3

"We had our chances in the first half but made to many mistakes," Karen Holmgaard admitted. "On the other hand if we had converted once chance it would have been a completely different game. We just weren't clever enough."

While Potsdam have markedly improved, other teams have done so to a greater degree. That means they are stuck in seventh and looking more likely to move downwards than up. The air is getting thinner for the storied club.

Hertha's half measures with Turbine

If Potsdam are to survive in the Bundesliga, it seems their best bet is to do it under the moniker of Hertha BSC. The cost is losing their identity, but the reward is a new lease of life.

There is little promise of a rosy future considering their ageing fan base is dwindling. The two clubs have been collaborating for two years now, although their partnership is not transparent.

They have mutually agreed not two publish details of the financials, Turbine CEO Stephan Schmidt confirmed to DW. Structural support has also been established. "That can include marketing, public relations, usage of Hertha's training and medical facilities, as well as combined events."

Specific examples Schmidt points to are a shared booth at the Festival of German Unity and a planned visit to the Hertha academy. That seems rather meager. Hertha's hesitance toward women's football has a long history. In one year the partnership expires and is due to be re-examined.

"A fusion like in the case of Eintracht Frankfurt is not on the table," claims Schmidt. Not yet.

Germany's women's national team will be featured in a docusieres produced by Warner Bros.

Docuseries for the German national team

The German women's national team will be featured in their own documentary series, as announced by the German FA (DFB) and Warner Bros. According to the media giant, it is the first series of its kind worldwide featuring a women's national football team.

A logical decision to attract new audiences, it is claimed in the marketing material. It is also curious that the DFB is putting more emphasis on television output and less on engaging with local communities.

In men's football, and in the case of the major women's teams, passion comes from the locals, fan communities, and subcultures, even in the age of Netflix and Amazon Prime. Glossy documentaries cannot hope to generate that kind of passion.

A match in the Bolivian mountains

The Bolivian women's national team played at 5,800 meters (19,020 feet) above sea level in snowy conditions, as reported by ARD. Women of the indigenous Aymara aimed to take a stand against sexism and discrimination.

However, women's football in the country lacks support. The national side have never qualified for a World Cup or Olympics. The national championship only began in 2005 and consists of separate city tournaments, with regional winners contesting a national tournament.

There is no prize money, the winners are merely awarded equipment. The association at least covers transport and meals.

The dominance of the financial capital Santa Cruz has finally been broken, with the last title claimed by CD Tropico from Cochabamba for the very first time. It is only the second winning side not to hail from Santa Cruz.

