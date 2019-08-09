Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Edinburgh Festival Fringe, founded in 1947, is the world's largest arts festival and focuses on theater and comedy. It takes place every year in the Scottish capital in August.
Known as simply "The Fringe," the Edinburgh Festival celebrates the performing arts, especially theater and comedy. Featuring as many as 50,000 performances in over 300 venues, the festival is the biggest of its kind, but presents no prizes or accolades. The plays and performances range from classical pieces by Shakespeare to modern experimental shows.
The Edinburgh Fringe Festival is about to get underway in the Scottish capital. It bills itself as 'the world's greatest platform for creative freedom', and attracts millions of visitors. In fact, the city's population doubles in August. But what impact is the festival having on the local population? Jack Foster has this report from Edinburgh.