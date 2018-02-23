Edgar Degas (1834 – 1917) was a significant French artist known as one of the founders of Impressionism.

Edgar Degas is often seen as an important representative of Impressionism although he himself preferred to be called a realist. One of his specialties was to depict movement, and he was famous for his portrayals of dancers. Among his works are paintings, prints, drawings and sculptures. Having studied classic art, Degas first aimed at becoming a history painter but then turned to modern life. Convinced that the artist must live alone and that his private life must remain unknown, Degas lived a rather withdrawn life. Among his most acclaimed works are "L'Absinthe," "Place de la Concorde," "Musicians in the Orchestra" and "At the Races."