  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Ukraine
Nobel Prize
CrimeEcuador

Ecuador: Suspects tied to candidate's murder killed in jail

October 7, 2023

The six inmates who were killed in the infamous Guayas 1 prison were suspected of assassinating of Ecuador’s presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in August.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XEUC
Members of the forensic police enter the Guayas 1 prison in Guayaquil, Ecuador
Ecuador's government has assured that authorities are determined to identify those behind Villavicencio's murderImage: Gerardo Menoscal/AFP

Six inmates were killed in a Guayaquil jail in Ecuador on Friday, in the latest bout of prison unrest. The inmates were the suspects in the assassination of a leading presidential candidate, officials confirmed.

They "are of Colombian nationality and were accused of the murder of the former presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio," the National Service of Attention to Adults Deprived of Liberty (SNAI) said in a statement. The SNAI is Ecuador's prison authority.

The statement came after Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso temporarily called off a visit to Seoul and returned from a trip to New York to handle the incident.

The country's government has since condemned the prison killings.

Lasso ordered an immediate meeting of the Security Cabinet and assured "neither complicity nor cover-up" in getting to the bottom of the crime. "Here the truth will be known," he said in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. 

What do we know about the killings?

Earlier in the day, the SNAI released a statement informing the public about the prison killings, without confirming that they were the suspects in Villavicencio's assassination case.

The public prosecutor's office said that its agents, along with police and the military, were "executing security protocols... in light of the disturbance that occurred Friday afternoon."

"In the coming hours, specialized military personnel will carry out the first raids and reconnaissance of Cellblock 7, where the incidents originated, to take control of the situation,” it added in a statement on X.

Prison riots are common in Ecuador where rival drug-trafficking gangs are also known to smuggle in weapons into prison. In July, a riot in the Guayas 1 prison left more than 30 people dead. 

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

mk/dj (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Three people look around a demolished street after Gaza rocket launches

Israel says Hamas 'launched a war' following rocket attacks

ConflictsOctober 7, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

French soldiers in Niamey, Niger

What will France's troop withdrawal mean for Niger?

What will France's troop withdrawal mean for Niger?

PoliticsOctober 6, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta speaks at a protest meet organised at the Press Club of India in New Delhi

Why is India targeting NewsClick journalists?

Why is India targeting NewsClick journalists?

Press FreedomOctober 6, 202303:53 min
More from Asia

Germany

Markus Söder posing with waiters at the Oktoberfest opening 2023

Who is Bavaria's Markus Söder?

Who is Bavaria's Markus Söder?

PoliticsOctober 7, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

In the background, the colorful onion domes of St Basil's Cathedral on Moscow's Red Square. A few dozen people walk away from it towards the camera, dressed in dark clothes.

Russia: Why people are returning, despite the war in Ukraine

Russia: Why people are returning, despite the war in Ukraine

ConflictsOctober 7, 2023
More from Europe

North America

A monarch butterfly sits on a branch of a tree at El Rosario sanctuary

How do monarch butterflies fly so far?

How do monarch butterflies fly so far?

ScienceOctober 7, 202301:56 min
More from North America

Latin America

A researcher from the Mamiraua Institute for Sustainable Development retrieves dead dolphins from the Tefé lake.

How Amazon dolphins in Brazil became climate change victims

How Amazon dolphins in Brazil became climate change victims

ClimateOctober 5, 202302:03 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage