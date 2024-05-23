Ecuador: State of emergency declared in seven provinces

President Daniel Noboa declared a state emergency for 60 days in an effort to curb a rising number of violent deaths. Human rights groups have voiced concerns over violations being committed by security forces.

Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa declared a new state of emergency in seven provinces on Wednesday.

A rising number of violent deaths and crimes was cited as the reason for the measure in Guayas, El Oro, Santa Elena, Manabi, Sucumbios, Orellana and Los Rios provinces, and one area of the Azuay province.

The measure will be in effect for 60 days according to a decree signed by the Noboa.

Human rights groups voice concerns

Security forces will be able to enter homes and intercept correspondence in the targeted provinces without prior authorization, according to the new decree, though it must still be agreed by the Constitutional Court.

A previous state of emergency was declared in January after Jose Adolfo Macias, considered to be a dangerous drug boss, escaped from maximum security detention.

However, the Constitutional Court struck down a previous state of emergency earlier in May, rendering it null.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) urged Noboa to undo the state of "internal armed conflict" still in place, saying it had opened the door to rights abuses.

HRW reported "multiple instances of serious human rights violations committed by security forces" since January.

Crackdown on gangs

The current violence is being blamed on drug gangs which move cocaine from Colombia and Peru through Ecuador, according to Noboa.

He previously used state of emergency declarations to increase police and military operations.

The government claim violent deaths fell 28% in the first four months of the year, compared with the same period in 2023, but recognized other crimes including kidnappings rose.

Ecuador 'at war' with drug gangs amid unprecedented violence To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

km/jsi (AFP/Reuters)