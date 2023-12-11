DW's design: Why we look a little different

DW has a refreshed look, with a focus on accessibility and user-friendly design. Editor-in-Chief Manuela Kasper-Claridge explains some of the key changes audiences can expect to see.

Image: DW

A new look, a fresh and optimized design and an improved experience for users — this is what our Design team has been working on for months. I would like to tell you about some of the updates.

Inclusivity and accessibility are at the center of the development of our corporate design. In the future, a significant amount of our content will be barrier-free.

The technical performance of our website and app has been optimized for a better experience.

Thanks to the improved clarity, you will find the information you need even faster. We are changing our font to make it easier for you to read. Visual adjustments to menus and backgrounds ensure a cleaner appearance and strengthen our recognizability as a reliable source of information.

Our color palette and infographics are also getting a dynamic update. You can look forward to more vibrant colors and graphics that make complex information easier to digest.

We want our content to be faster and more recognizable. We want you to enjoy using our website and app even more in the future.

And the new look on dw.com is just the beginning. In the coming months, further changes will follow across all platforms where you can find DW stories.

Please let us know about your impressions and experiences of DW's enhanced design. We're looking forward to your feedback.