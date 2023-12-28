DW Travel reporters share their 2024 holiday plans
Unsure where to travel next year and need some inspiration? We've got you covered. Here are some of our team's 2024 travel plans.
Paris, France: Olympic Games, here I come!
I was lucky enough to secure tickets to the Paris Olympic Games, held in July and August next year. After three days in the French capital soaking up the Olympic atmosphere, I will head to the city of Bordeaux in the hope that hotel prices there won't be as astronomical as in Paris. (Kerstin Schmidt)
Madrid, Spain: Time to see Springsteen live in concert
I'll be spending a few days in Madrid next summer to catch two Bruce Springsteen concerts. I already saw the Boss play in Barcelona and Munich in 2023. I'm even considering staying in the Spanish capital a bit longer so I can go to all three of his shows. (Jens Fritze)
Saxony, Germany: Elbe River cycle route
I like active holidays, ideally in spring. I'm looking forward to discovering what's probably the most scenic section of the Elbe cycle route south of Riesa, Germany. It takes you past Meissen's Albrechtsburg Castle (pictured), Dresden's beautiful baroque old town, Pillnitz Castle and the stunning Bastei rock formation. (Christian Hoffmann)
Norway: I can't wait for the mountains and fjords!
I can hardly wait for July 2024, when I will visit Norway. I'm taking the ferry from Kiel to Oslo, then heading north to the glaciers with stops at the famous Preikestolen rock and the spectacular Trolltunga cliff along the way. I'm looking forward to hiking, fishing and relaxing, and ideally staying in a cabin with a fjord view. Sounds like the perfect vacation, doesn't it? (Claudia Würzburg)
Benicassim, Spain: Caribbean vibes
This summer, I'll be heading to the Rototom Sunsplash Festival in Benicassim, Spain. The reggae festival has a fantastic Caribbean vibe. Afterwards, I'll travel on to the Costa del Azahar and then to the city of Valencia. The Cuevas de la Arana are also on my bucket list, where you can marvel at cave paintings dating back some 10,000 years. (Winni Modesto)
Iceland: Escaping the European summer heat
My husband and I went on holiday in Italy and Spain the last two summers and it was far too hot for us. That's why we want to go to a northern country in 2024. I would love to visit Iceland again and explore its fascinating countryside on horseback. (Elisabeth Yorck)
Colombia: Rainforest hikes and colonial-era towns
I'm heading to Colombia in early 2024. Friends have raved about their travel experiences there, telling me how much they enjoyed Colombian rainforest hikes and the country's picturesque colonial-era towns. I'm very much looking forward to my trip, and am happy to escape the miserable Berlin winter.
Arosa, Switzerland: Great air quality and ski slopes
Visitors first began coming to Arosa, Switzerland, at the end of the 19th century for medical reasons because of the town's clean, fresh mountain air. Today, clinics have given way to hotels frequented by hikers and winter sports enthusiasts. I'm looking forward to spending a few days skiing in this area — it will be my first time there. (Andreas Kirchhoff)
Egypt: I've always wanted to see the pyramids
I'm hoping to go to Egypt in 2024. It has been a dream of mine to see the pyramids of Giza, near Cairo. I'd also love to check out the new Grand Egyptian Museum, which is due to open in spring 2024. And as an oud player, I'd also like to experience Egypt's vibrant music scene. (Sarah Hucal)