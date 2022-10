DW News

DW News Asia with Melissa Chan, 17 October 2022

China's Communist Party Congress kicks off, with Xi Jinping set to be leader for a third term. He has accumulated more power than anyone since Mao Zedong. DW takes a closer look at what he intends to do with that power. Plus, a special DW interview with the Mongolian prime minister. Persistent floods in Thailand impact 200,000 households. And the call of duty for K-Pop's BTS.