DW News Asia with Biresh Banerjee, 19 January 2022

The treason trial of Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha resumes after a pandemic pause. We speak to his colleague in exile Sam Rainsy, who says the country has become a one-party dictatorship. And, opposition grows to a hamster cull in Hong Kong after fears the animals may have passed on COVID-19 to humans.