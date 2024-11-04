DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, April 11, 2024

DW News Africa investigates Kush, the drug that is killing West African youth. We visit a drug den in Liberia and take you to Sierra Leone, where the president has declared a national emergency.
Plus: People in Southern Africa are facing hunger as extreme weather hits communities across Africa. What are the effects on rural farmers in Zimbabwe?
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.