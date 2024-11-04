  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraine
PoliticsAfrica

DW News Africa with Tomi Oladipo, April 11, 2024

April 11, 2024

DW News Africa investigates Kush, the drug that is killing West African youth. We visit a drug den in Liberia and take you to Sierra Leone, where the president has declared a national emergency. Plus: People in Southern Africa are facing hunger as extreme weather hits communities across Africa. What are the effects on rural farmers in Zimbabwe?

https://p.dw.com/p/4efdi
Skip next section More on Politics from Africa

More on Politics from Africa

external

Does it help to be rude to your president? The Flip Side

Kenyan officials warned that "goons" who heckle President Ruto will be arrested. Does it help to be rude to a leader?
PoliticsMarch 25, 202403:27 min
Russian mercenaries walking with weapons in northern Mali

Wagner's presence in Africa and what it gets in return

The Wagner Group is likely to continue in Africa despite Yevgeny Prigozhin's death. What does it gain by being there?
PoliticsAugust 31, 202301:36 min
Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli in Dar es Salaam

How will Tanzania remember John Magufuli?

John Magufuli was criticized for cracking down on opponents — but he was also a popular leader for many Tanzanians.
PoliticsMarch 25, 202102:04 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

A composite image shows a world map, cocaine and a police officer with a dog

How Europe became addicted to cocaine

Europe's craving for cocaine has made gangs extremely wealthy. But the reality of the drug trade can be devastating.
PoliticsApril 8, 202414:36 min
NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg speaking to DW's Alexandra von Nahmen in a studio

NATO at 75: 'United to preserve peace, not provoke conflict'

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke with DW about Russia, Ukraine and accusations of NATO double standards.
PoliticsApril 4, 202408:33 min
Rafael Grossi spoke with DW about the pros and cons of nuclear power in Europe.

IAEA Director General talks pros and cons of nuclear power

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi discusses in a DW interview the benefits and dangers of nuclear power in Europe.
PoliticsMarch 21, 202405:12 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

Go to show DW News Africa