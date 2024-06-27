DW News Africa with Edith Kimani, 27 June 2024

Kenya's president bows to pressure from protesters and scraps a disputed tax hike bill. Will this be enough to restore calm? In Sudan, RSF leaders admit their forces are carrying out rapes on a mass scale. The UN tells DW News Africa that women and girls are being kept in 'slave-like' conditions.
DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.