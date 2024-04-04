DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, April 4, 2024

In a special edition of the show, we look at the Rwanda genocide, as the country marks 30 years since that start of the 100-day massacre in which 800 thousand people were slaughtered. We meet some of those who survived and look at the colonial roots of the killings which shocked the world.
