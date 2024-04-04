  1. Skip to content
DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, April 4, 2024

April 4, 2024

In a special edition of the show, we look at the Rwanda genocide, as the country marks 30 years since that start of the 100-day massacre in which 800 thousand people were slaughtered. We meet some of those who survived and look at the colonial roots of the killings which shocked the world.

About the show

DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa

DW News Africa is a weekly show that takes a deep dive into the stories and issues people are talking about across the continent. Join Eddy Micah Jr, Christine Mhundwa, Tomi Oladipo and Raheela Mohamed every weekend.

Go to show DW News Africa